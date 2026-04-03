Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for All NBA, MLB, NCAA Tournament Entries This Weekend

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All new DFS users can redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to receive a bonus for all MLB and NBA games Friday, along with the NCAA Tournament this weekend. Create a new account to get started, as this welcome offer comes with a $100 DFS bonus.







Available for new users only, this promotion awards a $20 bonus just for signing up—provided you make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10—plus a 100% deposit match up to $100.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for $100 DFS Bonus

Before you finalize your entries for the upcoming clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves, it is important to know exactly what the welcome bonus entails. Here is a quick breakdown of the current Sleeper offer available for new users:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 3rd, 2026

Simply apply the promo code WTOP during your registration process, and you will be fully equipped to tackle this 2025 NBA regular-season matchup with up to $120 in extra bonus funds.

Eligible new Sleeper customers looking to enhance their experience for tonight’s game unlock a generous two-part welcome offer. By signing up with the exclusive code and making an initial deposit of at least $10, first-time users will immediately receive a $20 bonus. Furthermore, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100, meaning you can secure your total combined bonuses to use on your favorite player projections tonight.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to maximize your value for tonight’s Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves matchup, targeting the biggest stars on the floor is a great place to start. We put a lot of stock in finding edges in the daily projections. Below are five players with the highest points props for tonight’s game, along with their consensus assist and rebound lines.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Tyrese Maxey 28.5 6.5 3.5 Anthony Edwards 27.5 3.5 4.5 Julius Randle 20.5 4.5 6.5 Paul George 18.5 3.5 5.5 Ayo Dosunmu 15.5 3.5 4.5

When analyzing the board, Anthony Edwards stands out with a 27.5-point total. Looking at his 2025 regular-season statistics, Edwards is averaging a stellar 29.27 points per game across 59 appearances. Because his season average comfortably clears this line, the data suggests backing the over. Keep in mind, however, that he is currently day-to-day with a knee injury and missed Minnesota’s last game against the Pistons, which adds a layer of risk to his workload tonight.

Tyrese Maxey holds the highest point total of the night at 28.5. Finding value means trusting the trends, and Maxey’s volume dictates a high ceiling.

Ayo Dosunmu presents an interesting case with his line set at 15.5 points. He has averaged 14.65 points per game this season.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Getting started before the Philadelphia 76ers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 3 is a straightforward process. To claim this exclusive welcome offer, new users will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information. During this sign-up phase, you must ensure that promo code WTOP is entered, as it is strictly required to attach the offer to your new account.

Once your account is successfully registered, the next step is to fund it. You must deposit at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods in order to instantly activate the guaranteed $20 sign-up bonus.

However, it is crucial to understand how the deposit match works before making your initial transaction. Sleeper will provide a 100% match solely on your first deposit. Therefore, if you only deposit the minimum $10, you will only receive a $10 match. Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the absolute maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus (your $100 deposit match plus the $20 registration bonus).

Keep in mind, users do not have to deposit the full $100 to qualify for the deposit match; that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. You could opt to deposit $50 and get $50 matched, or any other amount that fits your budget up to the $100 cap. Just be sure to fund your account accordingly so you are fully prepared with your bonus credits before the action tips off in Philadelphia.