Sibling rivals: Popov brothers set for badminton showdown in European semifinals

HUELVA, Spain (AP) — Christo Popov will play his elder brother Toma Junior Popov in the European badminton championships semifinals…

HUELVA, Spain (AP) — Christo Popov will play his elder brother Toma Junior Popov in the European badminton championships semifinals after both advanced from Friday’s quarterfinals.

The Bulgaria-born brothers represent France and are also defending their European title in the men’s doubles. They paired together at the 2024 Paris Olympics and their father Toma Popov played for and coached Bulgaria before relocating to France.

The 24-year-old left-hander Christo, three years younger than right-hander Toma Junior, leads their head-to-head 3-1 on the main tour. They include two finals, both won by Christo, at the 2024 Hylo Open in Saarbrücken, Germany, and at the German Open in Munich last month.

On Friday, world No. 5-ranked Christo won his quarterfinal against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke 25-23, 21-15 while No. 16 Toma Junior beat Belgium’s Julien Carraggi 21-8, 21-11.

It could be an all-French final on Sunday as Arnaud Merklé takes on two-time champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark in Saturday’s other semifinal.

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