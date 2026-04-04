Siakam, Pacers to visit Mitchell, Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers (18-59, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Sunday, 6…

Indiana Pacers (18-59, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Indiana meet on Sunday.

The Cavaliers have gone 30-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 28.3 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 8.1.

The Pacers are 14-34 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 13-25 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.4% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 120-116 in their last meeting on Jan. 7. Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 20 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Harden is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 24 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 121.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 123.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 35.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), Jaylon Tyson: out (toe).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: day to day (hamstring), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (back), Ivica Zubac: out for season (rib), Pascal Siakam: day to day (back), Jarace Walker: day to day (back), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (neck), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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