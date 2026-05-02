All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 21 11 .656 — Tampa Bay 19 12 .613…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 21 11 .656 — Tampa Bay 19 12 .613 1½ Baltimore 15 17 .469 6 Toronto 15 17 .469 6 Boston 13 19 .406 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 17 16 .515 — Detroit 16 17 .485 1 Chicago 15 17 .469 1½ Minnesota 14 19 .424 3 Kansas City 13 19 .406 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 17 15 .531 — Texas 16 16 .500 1 Seattle 16 17 .485 1½ Houston 12 21 .364 5½ Los Angeles 12 21 .364 5½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 23 10 .697 — Miami 15 17 .469 7½ Washington 15 18 .455 8 Philadelphia 13 19 .406 9½ New York 11 21 .344 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 20 12 .625 — Cincinnati 20 12 .625 — St. Louis 19 13 .594 1 Milwaukee 17 14 .548 2½ Pittsburgh 17 16 .515 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 12 .625 — San Diego 19 12 .613 ½ Arizona 16 15 .516 3½ Colorado 14 19 .424 6½ San Francisco 13 19 .406 7

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 5, Atlanta 2

Baltimore 10, Houston 3, 1st game

Athletics 6, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, Baltimore 5, 2nd game

Minnesota 7, Toronto 1

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

Boston 3, Houston 1

Texas 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Toronto 7, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 8, San Diego 2

Kansas City 7, Seattle 6

Cleveland 8, Athletics 5

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 1-1) at Minnesota (Prielipp 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 0-4) at Athletics (Lopez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 3-0) at Boston (Early 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 5-1) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 1-2) at Detroit (Montero 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-2) at San Diego (King 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 1-1) at Seattle (Hancock 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Minnesota, 12:45 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 3, San Francisco 2, 1st game

Detroit 5, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 5

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 13, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 5

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 5

St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 8, Colorado 6

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 8, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 2-1) at Washington (Griffin 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 1-2) at Miami (Meyer 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 5-1) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-2) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 5-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-2) at San Diego (King 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

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