All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Tampa Bay
|19
|12
|.613
|1½
|Baltimore
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|Toronto
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|Boston
|13
|19
|.406
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Detroit
|16
|17
|.485
|1
|Chicago
|15
|17
|.469
|1½
|Minnesota
|14
|19
|.424
|3
|Kansas City
|13
|19
|.406
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|Texas
|16
|16
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|16
|17
|.485
|1½
|Houston
|12
|21
|.364
|5½
|Los Angeles
|12
|21
|.364
|5½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Miami
|15
|17
|.469
|7½
|Washington
|15
|18
|.455
|8
|Philadelphia
|13
|19
|.406
|9½
|New York
|11
|21
|.344
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Cincinnati
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|St. Louis
|19
|13
|.594
|1
|Milwaukee
|17
|14
|.548
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|San Diego
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Arizona
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
|Colorado
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
|San Francisco
|13
|19
|.406
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 5, Atlanta 2
Baltimore 10, Houston 3, 1st game
Athletics 6, Kansas City 3
Houston 11, Baltimore 5, 2nd game
Minnesota 7, Toronto 1
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0
Boston 3, Houston 1
Texas 5, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Toronto 7, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago White Sox 8, San Diego 2
Kansas City 7, Seattle 6
Cleveland 8, Athletics 5
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Cease 1-1) at Minnesota (Prielipp 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 0-4) at Athletics (Lopez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 3-0) at Boston (Early 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 5-1) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 1-2) at Detroit (Montero 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-2) at San Diego (King 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 1-1) at Seattle (Hancock 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Minnesota, 12:45 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 3, San Francisco 2, 1st game
Detroit 5, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 5
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 13, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 5
Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 6, Miami 5
St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 8, Colorado 6
N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago White Sox 8, San Diego 2
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-2), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 2-1) at Washington (Griffin 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Painter 1-2) at Miami (Meyer 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 5-1) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-2) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 5-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-2) at San Diego (King 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
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