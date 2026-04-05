Sharks host the Blackhawks in Western Conference action

Chicago Blackhawks (28-35-14, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (36-32-7, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Monday,…

Chicago Blackhawks (28-35-14, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (36-32-7, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference action.

San Jose is 36-32-7 overall and 20-13-5 in home games. The Sharks have an 18-5-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Chicago has a 15-19-6 record in road games and a 28-35-14 record overall. The Blackhawks have a -51 scoring differential, with 197 total goals scored and 248 allowed.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Blackhawks won the last meeting 6-3. Ryan Donato scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has 22 goals and 32 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 30 goals and 40 assists for the Blackhawks. Nick Lardis has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd).

Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Artyom Levshunov: out for season (hand), Andrew Mangiapane: out (upper body), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out for season (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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