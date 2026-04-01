1 shot, 1 in custody after fight in Montgomery Co. high school’s parking lot

The shooting reportedly happened after a fight broke out at Blake High School in Silver Spring just before 11:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County police.

Police said a shooting happened in the parking lot of Blake High School on April 29, 2026.(Courtesy 7News) Police said a shooting happened in the parking lot of Blake High School on April 29, 2026.(Courtesy 7News) A young man is in custody after police say a shooting in the parking lot of a high school in Montgomery County, Maryland, left one person wounded Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened after a fight reportedly broke out outside Blake High School in Silver Spring just before 11:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County police.

“MCPS security staff noticed several young males in the parking lot who were engaged in an argument that quickly was escalating into a fight,” Police Chief Marc Yamada said at a news conference outside the school.

A community engagement officer with Montgomery County police, who was already at the school, and school security responded to the fight and found a handgun that had fallen to the ground.

Police took a 19-year-old man into custody but he hasn’t been charged. That man is not a student at the school, according to police.

“This was precipitated by an unwelcome, uninvited adult coming on to campus, engaging in a physical altercation with young people on this campus, and ultimately led to a gunshot wound and an injury,” Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor said.

After the fight, a boy was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said. He is in stable condition as of Wednesday evening.

In a letter home to Blake High families, Superintendent Taylor and Principal Ahmed Adelekan said a community engagement officer engaged and disarmed the man and assisted in handing him over to police.

“We want to express our deep gratitude and respect to our school security who intervened immediately and went above and beyond to ensure the safety of students. The immediate responsiveness of our CEO and collaboration with MCPD exemplified outstanding teamwork during an extremely unfortunate situation,” they wrote.

“Investigators quickly determined that this individual was one of the people who had been here at Blake and involved in the fight,” Yamada said.

Following the fight, the school was placed on a hold status, during which hallways are kept clear but classes can continue.

When Yamada was asked by a reporter about whether students were involved in the fighting, he responded, “At this point, we’re still trying to figure all of this out.”

In the letter home to families, school officials said several Blake students were involved in the altercation, which breaks the MCPS Student Code of Conduct.

He confirmed that officers believe adults and minors were involved in the fight.

“Our investigators are currently conducting interviews, reviewing video evidence and collecting evidence that was left here at the scene,” Yamada said.

The security staff and the officer were not injured during the incident. Yamada said there’s no active threat to the school or the community.

Classes will be delayed by three hours at the high school Thursday. Students will report at 10:45 a.m. and go directly to their first period classes.

The school system is bringing in counselors and temporarily beefing up security in response to the shooting.

“Some of the students witnessed this event, which is understandably causing a lot of concern for us and for our school community,” Taylor said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

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