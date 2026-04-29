BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Snag $1,500 Bonus for NBA, NHL Playoffs

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab a $1,500 first bet with BetMGM promo code TOP1500. New players can go all in on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week. Sign up in select states with promo code TOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start signing up.
It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards this week. With a full slate of NBA and NHL Playoff action coming up, it’s the perfect time to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Claim the Best BetMGM Promo Code for NBA Action
Below is a complete breakdown of the available offers to use for the NBA matchups:
|BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|BetMGM Promo Code
|TOP1500
|New User Offer
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Bonus Last Verified On
|April 29, 2026
If you are a new user signing up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can take advantage of an exclusive “Bet $10, Get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. This presents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for local bettors to add some extra capital to their accounts before the Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic.
For new players located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides a significant safety net through its $1,500 first-bet offer. You can place your initial wager on the NBA action, and if that bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your account up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Whether you are backing the heavily favored Pistons or taking a chance on the visiting Magic as underdogs, these distinct promotional offers provide critical flexibility for your first postseason wager.
Wednesday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds
If you are looking to get in on the April 29 playoff slate, understanding the odds and player matchups is essential. Here are the latest BetMGM odds for the upcoming games:
- Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons (7:00 PM EDT):
- Spread: DET -10.5 (-105) / ORL +10.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: DET -400 / ORL +315
- Total: O/U 211.5
- Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Spread: CLE -8.5 (-118) / TOR +8.5 (-102)
- Moneyline: CLE -400 / TOR +310
- Total: O/U 217.5
- Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers:
- Spread: LAL -4.5 (-105) / HOU +4.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: LAL -179 / HOU +150
- Total: O/U 208.5
The April 29 schedule is headlined by a fascinating clash between Detroit and Orlando. The Pistons enter as heavy home favorites, fueled by Cade Cunningham’s stellar production. Cunningham is currently anchoring the offense, averaging 29.5 points and 7.5 assists per game. He will face tough resistance from Paolo Banchero, who leads the Magic with 21.0 points and 8.8 rebounds. Orlando has looked sharp recently, boasting a 3-1 record over their last four games, making them an intriguing underdog candidate against the 10.5-point spread.
In another scheduled matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers look to cover a 4.5-point spread against the Houston Rockets. LeBron James continues to orchestrate the Lakers’ offense efficiently, averaging 21.5 points and 8.8 assists. He will go toe-to-toe with Houston’s rising star Alperen Sengun, a nightly double-double threat putting up an impressive 22.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest.
How to Get Started With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500
Getting started ahead of the Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic game is a quick and seamless process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to create your account and claim your welcome offer:
- Register a New Account: Navigate to the BetMGM platform to create and register a new sportsbook account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your location.
- Apply the Correct Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the promo code tailored to your specific state. If you are signing up in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, use promo code TOP150. New users located in all other participating states must enter promo code TOP1500.
- Fund Your Account: Once your registration is complete, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to activate the offer.
- Place Your Wager: With your account successfully funded and your promo code applied, you are officially ready to place your qualifying bet on the April 29 NBA slate.