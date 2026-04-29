BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Snag $1,500 Bonus for NBA, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Don’t miss out on the chance to grab a $1,500 first bet with BetMGM promo code TOP1500. New players can go all in on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week. Sign up in select states with promo code TOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start signing up.

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards this week. With a full slate of NBA and NHL Playoff action coming up, it’s the perfect time to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Claim the Best BetMGM Promo Code for NBA Action

Below is a complete breakdown of the available offers to use for the NBA matchups:

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On April 29, 2026

If you are a new user signing up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can take advantage of an exclusive “Bet $10, Get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. This presents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for local bettors to add some extra capital to their accounts before the Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic.

For new players located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides a significant safety net through its $1,500 first-bet offer. You can place your initial wager on the NBA action, and if that bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your account up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Whether you are backing the heavily favored Pistons or taking a chance on the visiting Magic as underdogs, these distinct promotional offers provide critical flexibility for your first postseason wager.

Wednesday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

If you are looking to get in on the April 29 playoff slate, understanding the odds and player matchups is essential. Here are the latest BetMGM odds for the upcoming games:

Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons (7:00 PM EDT): Spread: DET -10.5 (-105) / ORL +10.5 (-115) Moneyline: DET -400 / ORL +315 Total: O/U 211.5

Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers: Spread: CLE -8.5 (-118) / TOR +8.5 (-102) Moneyline: CLE -400 / TOR +310 Total: O/U 217.5

Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers: Spread: LAL -4.5 (-105) / HOU +4.5 (-115) Moneyline: LAL -179 / HOU +150 Total: O/U 208.5



The April 29 schedule is headlined by a fascinating clash between Detroit and Orlando. The Pistons enter as heavy home favorites, fueled by Cade Cunningham’s stellar production. Cunningham is currently anchoring the offense, averaging 29.5 points and 7.5 assists per game. He will face tough resistance from Paolo Banchero, who leads the Magic with 21.0 points and 8.8 rebounds. Orlando has looked sharp recently, boasting a 3-1 record over their last four games, making them an intriguing underdog candidate against the 10.5-point spread.

In another scheduled matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers look to cover a 4.5-point spread against the Houston Rockets. LeBron James continues to orchestrate the Lakers’ offense efficiently, averaging 21.5 points and 8.8 assists. He will go toe-to-toe with Houston’s rising star Alperen Sengun, a nightly double-double threat putting up an impressive 22.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Getting started ahead of the Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic game is a quick and seamless process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to create your account and claim your welcome offer: