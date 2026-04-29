FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Rockets-Lakers, NHL Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the latest FanDuel promo code offer will give you an opportunity to lock in $250 in bonus bets for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason matchups. You will unlock this reward when you place a winning $5 wager. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Bonus

Claiming this new-player bonus is a straightforward process. The table below outlines the core parameters of the current promotion:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating legal sports betting states. Promo Confirmed On April 29th, 2026

To unlock this welcome bonus, you simply need to register as a new FanDuel customer—there is no manual promo code required during sign-up. Once your account is active, you must place a minimum $5 wager on any eligible market.

The most valuable aspect of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit on your first real-money wager. Because your initial $5 bet strictly needs to be graded as a winner to trigger the $250 bonus, bettors have the freedom to target heavy favorites to maximize their probability of success, rather than being forced into riskier, high-variance plays.

Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

To make an informed decision with your qualifying wager, you need to examine the betting markets. Here are the current odds for NBA Playoff matchups tonight:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons ORL +315 / DET -400 ORL +9.5 (-104) / DET -9.5 (-118) 211.5 (O -108 / U -112) Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers HOU +150 / LAL -178 HOU +4.5 (-120) / LAL -4.5 (-102) 208.5 (O -112 / U -108)

The marquee matchup of the night takes place at Little Caesars Arena, where the Pistons host the Magic. Detroit enters as a heavy favorite despite trailing in the series 3-1, heavily supported by their elite defensive efficiency and regular season metrics.

Offensively, the Pistons are anchored by Cade Cunningham. Cunningham operates with a massive 36.5% usage rate in the postseason, translating that volume into an impressive 29.5 points and 7.5 assists per game. Orlando, meanwhile, runs its offense through Paolo Banchero, whose versatile skill set yields 21 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest.

However, with Orlando’s defense limiting the Pistons to 98 points per game and Detroit’s equally dominant defensive metrics, targeting the Under on the 211.5 total is a statistically appealing angle for bettors.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Action

If you prefer to leverage your welcome offer on the ice rather than the hardwood, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule provides several additional opportunities to find a winning wager.

Canadiens vs. Lightning

Penguins vs. Flyers

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Secure Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing your position ahead of tonight’s games requires following a precise set of steps.

Register Your Account: Create a new FanDuel account here. Remember, no specific promo code is necessary to claim this offer. Fund Your Bankroll: Make a first-time deposit of at least $5. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any eligible market, including tonight’s NBA or NHL playoff games. There is no odds restriction, meaning you can back a heavy favorite to increase your chances of winning. Receive Your Bonus: If your initial qualifying bet cashes, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets.

All eligible users will receive their bonus funds within 72 hours of the original bet’s settlement. These funds can then be utilized to execute data-driven wagers throughout the remainder of the postseason.