Shane McClanahan wins at Tropicana Field for 1st time in nearly 3 years as Rays beat Twins 6-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan turned in five scoreless innings to get his first win at Tropicana Field…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan turned in five scoreless innings to get his first win at Tropicana Field in nearly three years as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 on Saturday.

The left-hander, returning from two surgeries that cost him the 2024 and 2025 seasons, scattered three hits and struck out seven.

Kevin Kelly, Hunter Bigge and Trevor Martin finishing up for McClanahan (2-2).

Jake Fraley provided the early run support, connecting for a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his second of the season. The Rays added four more runs late, capped by a Ben Williamson RBI double in the eighth.

Williamson finished with a single, double and triple.

Bailey Ober (2-1) was solid for Minnesota, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings, but it was not enough against a dominant Rays offense that has won six straight games when out-homering its opponent.

The win was the third straight for the Rays, who are 3-1 against Minnesota in the season series. The Twins have lost four straight and eight of their last nine.

McClanahan had not won at Tropicana Field since June 11, 2023.

His elbow gave out that August, requiring his second Tommy John surgery. A nerve issue during rehabilitation required additional surgery, wiping out the following two seasons entirely. He took a no-decision April 6 against the Cubs in his only other home appearance this season.

Up next

The Twins will send Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3, 5.96) to the mound Sunday while Tampa Bay counters with Jesse Scholtens (1-1, 2.93 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.