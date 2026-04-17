Live Radio
Home » Sports » Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

April 17, 2026, 9:26 PM

Friday

At The Concession Golf Club

Bradenton, Fla.

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 6,936; Par: 72

Second Round

Brian Gay 66-68—134
Scott Hend 69-65—134
Stewart Cink 69-67—136
Ben Crane 67-69—136
Retief Goosen 67-69—136
Steve Allan 66-72—138
Greg Chalmers 68-70—138
Justin Hicks 69-69—138
Soren Kjeldsen 72-66—138
Keith Horne 69-70—139
Pat Perez 69-70—139
Ernie Els 69-71—140
Padraig Harrington 68-72—140
Miguel Angel Jimenez 66-74—140
Zach Johnson 73-67—140
Greg Owen 69-71—140
Thammanoon Sriroj 67-73—140
Thomas Goegele 73-68—141
Mathew Goggin 69-72—141
James Kingston 75-66—141
Justin Leonard 70-71—141
Vijay Singh 70-71—141
Vaughn Taylor 74-67—141
Jason Caron 73-69—142
Darren Fichardt 69-73—142
Andrew Johnson 72-70—142
Rob Labritz 73-69—142
Bernhard Langer 66-76—142
Andrew Marshall 71-71—142
Billy Mayfair 69-73—142
George McNeill 74-68—142
Cameron Percy 71-71—142
Henrik Stenson 72-70—142
Y.E. Yang 72-70—142
Stuart Appleby 73-70—143
Doug Barron 72-71—143
Notah Begay 72-71—143
Michael Jonzon 73-70—143
Alan Morin 74-69—143
Jose Maria Olazabal 68-75—143
Tom Pernice 69-74—143
Tim Petrovic 71-72—143
Kevin Sutherland 72-71—143
Mark Wilson 71-72—143
Steven Alker 76-68—144
Billy Andrade 73-71—144
Matthew Cort 71-73—144
Matt Gogel 71-73—144
Thongchai Jaidee 71-73—144
Kenny Perry 71-73—144
David Toms 74-70—144
Omar Uresti 71-73—144
Mike Weir 74-70—144
Shane Bertsch 73-72—145
Harrison Frazar 72-73—145
Tommy Gainey 77-68—145
Tim Herron 70-75—145
Jeff Martin 74-71—145
Timothy O’Neal 74-71—145
Tag Ridings 70-75—145
Bob Sowards 74-71—145
Mario Tiziani 73-72—145
Peter Baker 73-73—146
David Drysdale 75-71—146
Alastair Forsyth 76-70—146
Richard Green 77-69—146
Steve Holmes 74-72—146
Katsumasa Miyamoto 75-71—146
Colin Montgomerie 75-71—146
Tracy Phillips 75-71—146
John Pillar 72-74—146
Dicky Pride 77-69—146
Jeff Schmid 71-75—146
Mick Smith 75-71—146
Michael Wright 73-73—146
Steve Webster 78-WD

Missed Cut

Emanuele Canonica 73-74—147
Alex Cejka 74-73—147
John Daly 73-74—147
Simon Griffiths 77-70—147
Lee Janzen 77-70—147
Robert Karlsson 70-77—147
Warren Pineo 73-74—147
Heath Slocum 74-73—147
Paul Stankowski 73-74—147
Ken Tanigawa 72-75—147
Boo Weekley 74-73—147
Lionel Alexandre 75-73—148
Stephen Ames 73-75—148
Jamie Donaldson 74-74—148
Johan Edfors 78-70—148
Paul Goydos 73-75—148
Brendan Jones 73-75—148
Jeff Maggert 75-73—148
Shaun Micheel 72-76—148
Vanslow Phillips 75-73—148
Mike Stone 75-73—148
Woody Austin 73-76—149
Jason Bohn 72-77—149
K.J. Choi 72-77—149
Chris DiMarco 72-77—149
Ricardo Gonzalez 74-75—149
Grover Justice 77-72—149
Todd Sapere 74-75—149
Frank Bensel 76-74—150
Markus Brier 71-79—150
Chad Campbell 79-71—150
Darren Clarke 74-76—150
James Deiters 75-75—150
Steve Flesch 76-74—150
J.J. Henry 79-71—150
Craig Hocknull 78-72—150
Scott Parel 76-74—150
Bo Van Pelt 78-72—150
Tom Walters 80-70—150
Charlie Wi 77-73—150
Rohan Allwood 75-76—151
Ryan Armour 78-73—151
Tim Cantwell 76-75—151
Kyle Dobbs 73-78—151
Joe Durant 72-79—151
Brad Elder 70-81—151
Jeff Gove 77-74—151
Mark Hensby 76-75—151
Fredrik Jacobson 77-74—151
Simon Khan 77-74—151
Brennan Little 76-75—151
Corey Pavin 75-76—151
Paul Scaletta 77-74—151
Mikael Lundberg 75-77—152
Brett Quigley 75-77—152
Chris Riley 76-76—152
David Roesch 78-74—152
Kirk Triplett 77-75—152
Michael Allen 78-75—153
Angel Cabrera 81-72—153
Mike Small 79-74—153
Neil Thompson 72-81—153
Gregory Bisconti 78-76—154
Adilson Da Silva 79-75—154
Frank Esposito 77-77—154
Scott McCarron 76-78—154
Rod Perry 81-73—154
Brian Thornton 78-76—154
Brad Burns 80-75—155
Michael Campbell 78-77—155
Ryan Malby 77-78—155
Matt Schalk 78-77—155
Scott Dunlap 82-74—156
Stephen Gallacher 76-80—156
Brian Smock 78-78—156
Ken Duke 78-79—157
Rory Sabbatini 74-84—158
Mark Brown 73-86—159
Brett Wetterich 79-84—163

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up