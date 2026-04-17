Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

Friday At The Concession Golf Club Bradenton, Fla. Purse: $3 million Yardage: 6,936; Par: 72 Second Round Brian Gay 66-68—134…

Friday

At The Concession Golf Club

Bradenton, Fla.

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 6,936; Par: 72

Second Round

Brian Gay 66-68—134 Scott Hend 69-65—134 Stewart Cink 69-67—136 Ben Crane 67-69—136 Retief Goosen 67-69—136 Steve Allan 66-72—138 Greg Chalmers 68-70—138 Justin Hicks 69-69—138 Soren Kjeldsen 72-66—138 Keith Horne 69-70—139 Pat Perez 69-70—139 Ernie Els 69-71—140 Padraig Harrington 68-72—140 Miguel Angel Jimenez 66-74—140 Zach Johnson 73-67—140 Greg Owen 69-71—140 Thammanoon Sriroj 67-73—140 Thomas Goegele 73-68—141 Mathew Goggin 69-72—141 James Kingston 75-66—141 Justin Leonard 70-71—141 Vijay Singh 70-71—141 Vaughn Taylor 74-67—141 Jason Caron 73-69—142 Darren Fichardt 69-73—142 Andrew Johnson 72-70—142 Rob Labritz 73-69—142 Bernhard Langer 66-76—142 Andrew Marshall 71-71—142 Billy Mayfair 69-73—142 George McNeill 74-68—142 Cameron Percy 71-71—142 Henrik Stenson 72-70—142 Y.E. Yang 72-70—142 Stuart Appleby 73-70—143 Doug Barron 72-71—143 Notah Begay 72-71—143 Michael Jonzon 73-70—143 Alan Morin 74-69—143 Jose Maria Olazabal 68-75—143 Tom Pernice 69-74—143 Tim Petrovic 71-72—143 Kevin Sutherland 72-71—143 Mark Wilson 71-72—143 Steven Alker 76-68—144 Billy Andrade 73-71—144 Matthew Cort 71-73—144 Matt Gogel 71-73—144 Thongchai Jaidee 71-73—144 Kenny Perry 71-73—144 David Toms 74-70—144 Omar Uresti 71-73—144 Mike Weir 74-70—144 Shane Bertsch 73-72—145 Harrison Frazar 72-73—145 Tommy Gainey 77-68—145 Tim Herron 70-75—145 Jeff Martin 74-71—145 Timothy O’Neal 74-71—145 Tag Ridings 70-75—145 Bob Sowards 74-71—145 Mario Tiziani 73-72—145 Peter Baker 73-73—146 David Drysdale 75-71—146 Alastair Forsyth 76-70—146 Richard Green 77-69—146 Steve Holmes 74-72—146 Katsumasa Miyamoto 75-71—146 Colin Montgomerie 75-71—146 Tracy Phillips 75-71—146 John Pillar 72-74—146 Dicky Pride 77-69—146 Jeff Schmid 71-75—146 Mick Smith 75-71—146 Michael Wright 73-73—146 Steve Webster 78-WD

Missed Cut

Emanuele Canonica 73-74—147 Alex Cejka 74-73—147 John Daly 73-74—147 Simon Griffiths 77-70—147 Lee Janzen 77-70—147 Robert Karlsson 70-77—147 Warren Pineo 73-74—147 Heath Slocum 74-73—147 Paul Stankowski 73-74—147 Ken Tanigawa 72-75—147 Boo Weekley 74-73—147 Lionel Alexandre 75-73—148 Stephen Ames 73-75—148 Jamie Donaldson 74-74—148 Johan Edfors 78-70—148 Paul Goydos 73-75—148 Brendan Jones 73-75—148 Jeff Maggert 75-73—148 Shaun Micheel 72-76—148 Vanslow Phillips 75-73—148 Mike Stone 75-73—148 Woody Austin 73-76—149 Jason Bohn 72-77—149 K.J. Choi 72-77—149 Chris DiMarco 72-77—149 Ricardo Gonzalez 74-75—149 Grover Justice 77-72—149 Todd Sapere 74-75—149 Frank Bensel 76-74—150 Markus Brier 71-79—150 Chad Campbell 79-71—150 Darren Clarke 74-76—150 James Deiters 75-75—150 Steve Flesch 76-74—150 J.J. Henry 79-71—150 Craig Hocknull 78-72—150 Scott Parel 76-74—150 Bo Van Pelt 78-72—150 Tom Walters 80-70—150 Charlie Wi 77-73—150 Rohan Allwood 75-76—151 Ryan Armour 78-73—151 Tim Cantwell 76-75—151 Kyle Dobbs 73-78—151 Joe Durant 72-79—151 Brad Elder 70-81—151 Jeff Gove 77-74—151 Mark Hensby 76-75—151 Fredrik Jacobson 77-74—151 Simon Khan 77-74—151 Brennan Little 76-75—151 Corey Pavin 75-76—151 Paul Scaletta 77-74—151 Mikael Lundberg 75-77—152 Brett Quigley 75-77—152 Chris Riley 76-76—152 David Roesch 78-74—152 Kirk Triplett 77-75—152 Michael Allen 78-75—153 Angel Cabrera 81-72—153 Mike Small 79-74—153 Neil Thompson 72-81—153 Gregory Bisconti 78-76—154 Adilson Da Silva 79-75—154 Frank Esposito 77-77—154 Scott McCarron 76-78—154 Rod Perry 81-73—154 Brian Thornton 78-76—154 Brad Burns 80-75—155 Michael Campbell 78-77—155 Ryan Malby 77-78—155 Matt Schalk 78-77—155 Scott Dunlap 82-74—156 Stephen Gallacher 76-80—156 Brian Smock 78-78—156 Ken Duke 78-79—157 Rory Sabbatini 74-84—158 Mark Brown 73-86—159 Brett Wetterich 79-84—163

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