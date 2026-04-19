Senior PGA Championship Par Scores

Sunday At The Concession Golf Club Bradenton, Fla. Purse: $3 million Yardage: 6,936; Par: 72 Final Round Stewart Cink, $540,000…

Sunday

At The Concession Golf Club

Bradenton, Fla.

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 6,936; Par: 72

Final Round

Stewart Cink, $540,000 69-67-70-63—269 -19 Ben Crane, $324,000 67-69-71-68—275 -13 Steve Allan, $174,000 66-72-68-71—277 -11 Scott Hend, $174,000 69-65-72-71—277 -11 Steven Alker, $108,283 76-68-68-68—280 -8 Keith Horne, $108,283 69-70-66-75—280 -8 Pat Perez, $0 69-70-72-69—280 -8 Padraig Harrington, $83,515 68-72-70-71—281 -7 Miguel Angel Jimenez, $83,515 66-74-68-73—281 -7 Zach Johnson, $83,515 73-67-71-70—281 -7 Greg Owen, $83,515 69-71-68-73—281 -7 Jason Caron, $59,816 73-69-67-73—282 -6 Soren Kjeldsen, $59,816 72-66-71-73—282 -6 Cameron Percy, $59,816 71-71-68-72—282 -6 Thammanoon Sriroj, $59,816 67-73-66-76—282 -6 Vaughn Taylor, $59,816 74-67-70-71—282 -6 Brian Gay, $40,066 66-68-74-75—283 -5 Retief Goosen, $40,066 67-69-77-70—283 -5 Justin Hicks, $40,066 69-69-72-73—283 -5 James Kingston, $40,066 75-66-68-74—283 -5 Tag Ridings, $40,066 70-75-69-69—283 -5 Peter Baker, $27,368 73-73-72-66—284 -4 Thomas Goegele, $27,368 73-68-71-72—284 -4 Thongchai Jaidee, $27,368 71-73-71-69—284 -4 George McNeill, $27,368 74-68-70-72—284 -4 Vijay Singh, $27,368 70-71-67-76—284 -4 Greg Chalmers, $18,623 68-70-73-74—285 -3 Ernie Els, $18,623 69-71-73-72—285 -3 Michael Jonzon, $18,623 73-70-69-73—285 -3 Justin Leonard, $18,623 70-71-71-73—285 -3 Andrew Marshall, $18,623 71-71-73-70—285 -3 David Toms, $18,623 74-70-71-70—285 -3 Notah Begay, $14,083 72-71-70-73—286 -2 Tommy Gainey, $14,083 77-68-70-71—286 -2 Matt Gogel, $14,083 71-73-74-68—286 -2 Doug Barron, $11,920 72-71-73-71—287 -1 Bernhard Langer, $11,920 66-76-72-73—287 -1 Billy Mayfair, $11,920 69-73-74-71—287 -1 Timothy O’Neal, $11,920 74-71-71-71—287 -1 Mike Weir, $11,920 74-70-72-71—287 -1 Harrison Frazar, $9,388 72-73-65-78—288 E Mathew Goggin, $9,388 69-72-77-70—288 E Richard Green, $9,388 77-69-75-67—288 E Andrew Johnson, $9,388 72-70-74-72—288 E Colin Montgomerie, $9,388 75-71-69-73—288 E Dicky Pride, $9,388 77-69-71-71—288 E Matthew Cort, $7,606 71-73-72-73—289 +1 Henrik Stenson, $7,606 72-70-72-75—289 +1 Michael Wright, $7,606 73-73-73-70—289 +1 Katsumasa Miyamoto, $6,910 75-71-73-71—290 +2 Shane Bertsch, $5,996 73-72-74-72—291 +3 Jose Maria Olazabal, $5,996 68-75-78-70—291 +3 Kevin Sutherland, $5,996 72-71-72-76—291 +3 Omar Uresti, $5,996 71-73-72-75—291 +3 Mark Wilson, $5,996 71-72-71-77—291 +3 Darren Fichardt, $4,953 69-73-73-77—292 +4 Tim Herron, $4,953 70-75-73-74—292 +4 Kenny Perry, $4,953 71-73-75-73—292 +4 Tim Petrovic, $4,440 71-72-74-76—293 +5 Bob Sowards, $4,440 74-71-78-70—293 +5 Y.E. Yang, $4,440 72-70-73-78—293 +5 David Drysdale, $4,065 75-71-75-73—294 +6 Alastair Forsyth, $4,065 76-70-73-75—294 +6 Steve Holmes, $4,065 74-72-74-74—294 +6 Rob Labritz, $4,065 73-69-76-76—294 +6 Tracy Phillips, $4,065 75-71-74-74—294 +6 Mario Tiziani, $4,065 73-72-74-75—294 +6 Billy Andrade, $3,850 73-71-75-76—295 +7 Stuart Appleby, $3,722 73-70-73-80—296 +8 Alan Morin, $3,722 74-69-77-76—296 +8 Tom Pernice, $3,722 69-74-78-75—296 +8 Jeff Schmid, $3,722 71-75-75-75—296 +8 Jeff Martin, $3,650 74-71-76-79—300 +12 Mick Smith, $3,630 75-71-77-78—301 +13 John Pillar, $3,620 72-74-77-79—302 +14

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