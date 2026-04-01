Sarah Fillier gets her 1st PWHL hat trick in overtime to help the Sirens beat the Frost 4-3 in OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sarah Fillier scored two goals 14 seconds apart in the third period and she completed her…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sarah Fillier scored two goals 14 seconds apart in the third period and she completed her first PWHL hat trick in overtime as the New York Sirens ended a four-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Frost on Wednesday night.

New York (8-1-3-12) won at the Prudential Center for the first time since March 8 when Fillier had two goals and three points.

Minnesota (11-3-4-6) has lost three straight games for the first time this season.

The Sirens fell behind 1-0 just 16 seconds into the game as Taylor Heise scored on the first shot of the game.

Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle scored the only goal of the second period and she added another 44 seconds into the third for a 3-1 lead. Five of her 11 goals this season have come against New York.

Fillier started the comeback by jumping out of the penalty box, intercepting the puck and scoring on a breakaway to get within 3-2 with 7:40 to go. Then she sent in a rebound to tie it seconds later.

In overtime, Fillier received a centering pass from Maja Nylén Persson and flicked it over the glove of Maddie Rooney for her seventh goal in the last six games.

Minnesota had won the three previous meetings with New York this season. Zumwinkle scored twice when the teams met in the Denver Takeover Tour game in March. She has seven points in four games against the Sirens this season.

Up next

Minnesota returns home to play the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Saturday.

New York will host the first PWHL game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday against the Seattle Torrent. The Sirens announced the game is sold out, with an arena capacity of more than 18,000.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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