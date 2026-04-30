All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Tampa Bay
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|Baltimore
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|Toronto
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Boston
|12
|19
|.387
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|16
|16
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|16
|16
|.500
|—
|Chicago
|14
|17
|.452
|1½
|Minnesota
|14
|18
|.438
|2
|Kansas City
|12
|19
|.387
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|17
|14
|.548
|—
|Seattle
|16
|16
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|15
|16
|.484
|2
|Houston
|12
|20
|.375
|5½
|Los Angeles
|12
|20
|.375
|5½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Miami
|15
|16
|.484
|6½
|Washington
|15
|17
|.469
|7
|Philadelphia
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|New York
|10
|21
|.323
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Chicago
|19
|12
|.613
|1
|St. Louis
|18
|13
|.581
|2
|Milwaukee
|16
|14
|.533
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|16
|.500
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|San Diego
|19
|11
|.633
|½
|Arizona
|16
|14
|.533
|3½
|Colorado
|14
|18
|.438
|6½
|San Francisco
|13
|18
|.419
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Seattle 5, Minnesota 3
Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 8, Boston 1
Atlanta 4, Detroit 3
Athletics 5, Kansas City 2
Houston at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 5, Atlanta 2
Baltimore 10, Houston 3, 1st game
Athletics 6, Kansas City 3
Houston 11, Baltimore 5, 2nd game
Minnesota 7, Toronto 1
Friday’s Games
Texas (Gore 2-2) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Burrows 1-3) at Boston (Bennett 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Corbin 0-0) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Schultz 1-1) at San Diego (Márquez 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 1-1) at Athletics (Ginn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4
Colorado 13, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 4, Detroit 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
Washington 14, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 6, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 3, San Francisco 2, 1st game
Detroit 5, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 5
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 13, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at Miami (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Colorado (Quintana 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Schultz 1-1) at San Diego (Márquez 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
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