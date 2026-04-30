All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 20 11 .645 — Tampa Bay 18 12 .600…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 20 11 .645 — Tampa Bay 18 12 .600 1½ Baltimore 15 16 .484 5 Toronto 14 17 .452 6 Boston 12 19 .387 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 16 16 .500 — Detroit 16 16 .500 — Chicago 14 17 .452 1½ Minnesota 14 18 .438 2 Kansas City 12 19 .387 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 17 14 .548 — Seattle 16 16 .500 1½ Texas 15 16 .484 2 Houston 12 20 .375 5½ Los Angeles 12 20 .375 5½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 22 10 .688 — Miami 15 16 .484 6½ Washington 15 17 .469 7 Philadelphia 12 19 .387 9½ New York 10 21 .323 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 20 11 .645 — Chicago 19 12 .613 1 St. Louis 18 13 .581 2 Milwaukee 16 14 .533 3½ Pittsburgh 16 16 .500 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 11 .645 — San Diego 19 11 .633 ½ Arizona 16 14 .533 3½ Colorado 14 18 .438 6½ San Francisco 13 18 .419 7

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Seattle 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 8, Boston 1

Atlanta 4, Detroit 3

Athletics 5, Kansas City 2

Houston at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 5, Atlanta 2

Baltimore 10, Houston 3, 1st game

Athletics 6, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, Baltimore 5, 2nd game

Minnesota 7, Toronto 1

Friday’s Games

Texas (Gore 2-2) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Burrows 1-3) at Boston (Bennett 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 0-0) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 1-1) at San Diego (Márquez 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 1-1) at Athletics (Ginn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4

Colorado 13, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 4, Detroit 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

Washington 14, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 6, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 3, San Francisco 2, 1st game

Detroit 5, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 5

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 13, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at Miami (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Colorado (Quintana 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 1-1) at San Diego (Márquez 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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