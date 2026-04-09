San Antonio takes home win streak into matchup with Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (25-55, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (61-19, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio;…

Dallas Mavericks (25-55, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (61-19, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hosts Dallas trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Spurs are 35-15 in Western Conference games. San Antonio ranks sixth in the NBA allowing only 111.2 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Mavericks are 4-11 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas ranks fifth in the league scoring 52.9 points per game in the paint led by Cooper Flagg averaging 11.3.

The Spurs average 119.6 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 119.3 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.0% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 138-125 on Feb. 7, with Stephon Castle scoring 40 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games.

Max Christie is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. John Poulakidas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 9-1, averaging 125.5 points, 50.4 rebounds, 32.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 116.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Stephon Castle: out (knee), Victor Wembanyama: out (rib).

Mavericks: P.J. Washington: out (elbow), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Daniel Gafford: out (shoulder), Caleb Martin: out (foot), Brandon Williams: out (illness), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Naji Marshall: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.