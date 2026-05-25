Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB, Knicks-Cavs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with the Polymarket promo code WTOP and get a $50 bonus before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off tonight. Complete a $20 deposit after you sign up here to get your reward.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

Key Offer Details

Promo code: Use WTOP when creating a new Polymarket account.

Use when creating a new Polymarket account. Bonus amount: New customers can receive a $50 sign-up bonus .

New customers can receive a . Minimum deposit: Make an initial deposit of at least $20 to qualify.

Make an initial deposit of at least to qualify. Eligible users: The promotion is available to new Polymarket customers only .

The promotion is available to . Age and location requirements: Users must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket jurisdiction.

Users must be and physically located in an eligible Polymarket jurisdiction. How to use it: Once credited, the bonus can be applied to the Knicks-Cavaliers market or other available NBA playoff markets.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On May 25th

New Polymarket customers have a highly advantageous opportunity to claim a $50 sign-up bonus to use on the upcoming NBA Postseason clash between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. To unlock this exclusive welcome offer, simply register for a new account and process an initial deposit of at least $20.

Once that initial transaction clears, the $50 bonus will be credited directly to your account. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers only. To successfully claim the bonus and participate in the prediction markets for the Knicks-Cavaliers game, users must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket jurisdiction.

Polymarket Promo For Knicks vs. Cavs Game 4

New York Knicks: 54%

Cleveland Cavaliers: 46%

When evaluating the better trade, a deeper look at the peripheral metrics reveals that the Knicks hold a distinct mathematical edge. New York boasts a dominant 18.1 postseason Net Rating—a metric measuring estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions—which heavily outperforms Cleveland’s flat 0.0 Net Rating. Furthermore, the Knicks dictate the pace on the glass, securing an elite 55.1% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage) compared to the Cavaliers’ 50.4%. Based on this data, New York operates as the demonstrably stronger team on paper, making them the statistically sound wager.

Additional Betting Markets: Today’s MLB Games

While the NBA playoffs provide a prime opportunity to utilize your welcome bonus, the daily sports calendar offers further value on the baseball diamond. Once your account is funded, you can also explore prediction markets for today’s MLB slate, which features several high-leverage matchups. Key games to target include the New York Yankees taking on the Kansas City Royals, a classic National League clash between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers, and a West Coast showdown featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Evaluating the pitching matchups and offensive metrics in these games will yield further trading opportunities.

Sign Up With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your $50 welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s matchup between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers requires a few simple, sequential steps. Follow this straightforward process to securely fund your account and unlock your bonus before tip-off:

Register Your Account: Click here and begin the standard sign-up process, providing the necessary personal information (such as your full name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: To maintain regulatory compliance and a secure trading environment, Polymarket requires proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, verify that you input the exclusive promo code WTOP into the designated promotional field. Make Your First Deposit: Access the cashier section to process a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, the platform will automatically credit the $50 bonus to your balance. You are then fully capitalized to analyze the metrics and make your trades on the Knicks-Cavaliers matchup or any other active markets on Polymarket.