Sale pitches seven strong innings, Braves take advantage of error in win over slumping Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Sale struck out seven in seven innings to outduel Cristopher Sánchez in a matchup of two…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Sale struck out seven in seven innings to outduel Cristopher Sánchez in a matchup of two of baseball’s best pitchers, and the Atlanta Braves took advantage of an error to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday night.

Mauricio Dubón had a pair of RBIs for the Braves, who have won four games in a row and eight of 10.

Felix Reyes homered in his first at-bat in his big league debut for the Phillies, who have dropped nine of their last 12 games. Reyes became the sixth Phillies player to homer in his first at-bat, driving a 94 mph four-seamer from Sale into the seats in right field in the second inning.

Sale (4-1) gave up five hits and walked one. Robert Suarez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

Atlanta scored three unearned runs in the third inning against Sánchez (2-2). After striking out the first two batters in the frame, the left-hander surrendered a single to Drake Baldwin. Ozzie Albies hit a grounder to second base, but second baseman Edmundo Sosa could not handle the ball for an error. Matt Olson walked to load the bases.

Austin Riley hit a dribbler in front of the mound, but Sánchez slipped trying to field the ball and Baldwin scored to tie the game at 1. Dubón’s bloop, two-run single to center gave Atlanta a 3-1 lead.

Sánchez allowed eight hits while striking out eight and walking one in six innings.

Phillies catcher JT Realmuto left the game after the sixth inning due to lower back tightness.

The Phillies placed closer Jhoan Duran on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Olson extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a seventh-inning double.

Up Next

The teams wrap up their three-game series on Sunday night. Braves RHP Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.32 ERA) opposes Phillies rookie RHP Andrew Painter (1-0, 3.77).

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