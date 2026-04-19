Rybakina beats Muchova 7-5, 6-1 to win the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

STUTTGART, Germnany (AP) — Elena Rybakina defeated Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix…

STUTTGART, Germnany (AP) — Elena Rybakina defeated Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix for the second time.

It’s the first time the 26-year-old 2024 champion won a repeat title after claiming 12 in different tournaments previously.

The No. 2-ranked Rybakina converted four of her eight break-point opportunities to beat Muchova in 1 hour, 18 minutes.

Muchova was playing in her second final of the year after winning in Qatar. She was going for her third career title.

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