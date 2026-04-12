Ryan Nembhard’s 23 assists break coach Jason Kidd’s rookie Mavs record in blowout of Bulls in finale

DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Nembhard broke Dallas coach Jason Kidd’s club rookie record with 23 assists after No. 1 pick…

DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Nembhard broke Dallas coach Jason Kidd’s club rookie record with 23 assists after No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg’s debut season ended with an ankle injury, and the Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 149-128 in a season finale Sunday night.

John Poulakidas scored 28 points to lead the Mavericks in a meeting of also-rans that more closely resembled a summer league game. Moussa Cisse had 17 points and 20 rebounds, which tied Roy Tarpley’s rookie club record from 1986-87.

Flagg scored 10 points in 10 minutes before exiting with a sprained left ankle in the second quarter. The 19-year-old Rookie of the Year contender finished the season averaging 21.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 70 games.

Rob Dillingham scored 25 points for the Bulls, who head into an uncertain offseason looking for a new head of basketball operations and a decision on the future of coach Billy Donovan. CEO Michael Reinsdorf has said he wants Donovan to return.

Chicago (31-51) was already locked into the ninth-worst record going into the lottery. Dallas (26-56) started the day tied with Memphis for the sixth-worst record and ended it even with New Orleans for the seventh-worst mark. The Pelicans won the season series with the Mavericks.

Tyler Smith and AJ Johnson scored 20 points apiece for Dallas as both teams had eight players in double figures, including all nine who came off the bench.

Nembhard, who scored 15 points, set a franchise record for assists in a regulation game and fell two shy of Kidd’s club mark of 25 in a two-overtime game in February 1996. Kidd’s rookie record was 17 in 1994-95.

The Mavericks led 45-34 after their highest-scoring quarter of the season in the first and 80-56 following their most prolific half of the season.

Dwight Powell made the 12th start of what could be the last of 11-plus seasons with the Mavericks, finishing with seven points and 12 rebounds. The 34-year-old Canadian was a rookie when he was part of the trade that brought Rajon Rondo to Dallas from Boston during the 2014-15 season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.