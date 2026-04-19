Roldan scores 2 goals, Rusnák has 1 goal, 2 assists; Sounders beat St. Louis 4-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored two goals, Albert Rusnák added a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Sounders…

SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored two goals, Albert Rusnák added a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Sounders beat St. Louis City 4-1 on Saturday night.

The Sounders (5-1-1) are unbeaten, with four wins, in their last five games.

Seattle’s Osaze De Rosario scored his first goal of the season to make it 4-0 in the 87th minute. Andrew Thomas had two saves.

Rusnák assisted on goals by Roldan in the 22nd and 37th minutes, and converted from the penalty spot in the 49th to give Seattle a 3-0 lead.

Roldan had the fourth multi-goal game of the midfielder’s 12-year career in MLS, the first since 2020.

St. Louis (1-4-3) is winless in three straight.

Eduard Löwen made his first appearance of the season when he subbed on in the 89th minute for St. Louis and scored a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

Roman Bürki had four saves.

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