Rockies host the Dodgers to open 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (14-4, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-12, fourth in the NL West) Denver; Friday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (14-4, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-12, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 4.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0, 2.16 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -310, Rockies +247; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a four-game series.

Colorado has a 4-2 record at home and a 7-12 record overall. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .237.

Los Angeles is 5-1 on the road and 14-4 overall. The Dodgers are 12-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has two doubles and five home runs for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 8 for 34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andy Pages leads the Dodgers with a .409 batting average, and has four doubles, five home runs, four walks and 20 RBIs. Teoscar Hernandez is 13 for 37 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .285 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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