Robbie Ray pitches Giants past Phillies 6-0 to stop 4-game slide

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Robbie Ray and two relievers combined on a four-hitter as the San Francisco Giants beat the…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Robbie Ray and two relievers combined on a four-hitter as the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on Tuesday night to end their four-game skid.

Matt Chapman and rookie catcher Daniel Susac each had three hits for the Giants. Luis Arraez drove in two runs to help San Francisco (4-8) avoid matching its worst start since 2015.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the second inning with a bruised foot. Cristopher Sánchez (1-1) gave up 11 hits and four runs — two earned — with six strikeouts in five innings. The left-hander had allowed one run in his first two starts.

Ray (2-1) was steady all night, permitting three hits over 6 2/3 innings. The veteran lefty struck out seven and walked three.

Ryan Walker got four outs and pitched out of two-on jams in the seventh and eighth. Keaton Winn worked a perfect ninth as the Giants teamed up for their first shutout this season.

With two outs in the fifth, Chapman doubled over the lead of leaping left fielder Otto Kemp as Susac scored.

Pinch-hitter Jung Hoo Lee had a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Susac added a two-run triple in the eighth.

The 24-year-old Susac is 6 for 7 with a walk in two major league games. He became the first major leaguer to begin his career 5 for 5 since Ted Cox of the Boston Red Sox in 1977. The streak ended with a flyout in the sixth.

Up next

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (1-0, 3.18 ERA) opposes RHP Tyler Mahle (0-2, 7.00) in the series finale Wednesday.

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