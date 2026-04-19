Reynolds, Keller lift Pirates to 6-3 win over Rays

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds drove in three runs, Mitch Keller pitched seven strong innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds drove in three runs, Mitch Keller pitched seven strong innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Sunday.

Reynolds’ two-run single to left field capped a three-run fifth and put the Pirates ahead 4-2. The hit came after Nick Gonzales’ tying single drove in Joey Bart, who hit a leadoff double.

Keller (2-1) allowed two runs — on Hunter Feduccia’s single in the fifth — and five hits while striking out five.

Reynolds also drove in the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice in the first that scored Jake Mangum, who led off the inning with a double.

Home runs by pinch-hitter Spencer Horwitz in the sixth and Nick Yorke in the eighth extended the Pirates’ lead to 6-2.

Shane McClanahan (1-2) gave up four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He had five strikeouts and no walks.

Junior Caminero homered leading off the ninth for the Rays, connecting off Wilber Dotel, who was making his major league debut. Dotel retired the next three batters to end the game.

Mangum, Gonzales, and Reynolds — the top three hitters in the lineup — each had two of the Pirates’ 12 hits.

The Rays lost two of three in the series after entering on a six-game winning streak. The Pirates finished their homestand 4-3.

Up next

Rays: Open a three-game series against Cincinnati on Monday night. Tampa Bay has not announced its starting pitcher. LHP Rhett Lowder (2-1, 3.52 ERA) takes the ball for the Reds.

Pirates: Off on Monday before opening a three-game series on Tuesday at Texas, where they will see former teammate Andrew McCutchen.

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