Reinhardt’s 2nd goal leads Panthers past the Rangers 3-2, spoils Jonathan Quick’s last game in net

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Reinhardt scored his second goal of the game with 1:50 remaining and spoiled New York…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Reinhardt scored his second goal of the game with 1:50 remaining and spoiled New York goaltender Jonathan Quick’s final NHL game as the Florida Panthers beat the Rangers 3-2 on Monday night.

Quick, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, announced his retirement before Monday’s game after 19 seasons. He won the Cup twice in 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, and was part of the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2023 championship team.

Reinhardt broke a 2-all tie on Florida’s fourth shot of the third period, beating Quick on the glove side.

The Rangers, who have lost three straight, never led.

Florida goalie Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves — including all 14 he faced in the third with the Rangers putting on a strong push to try and get Quick one final victory.

Matthew Robertson and Gabe Perreault scored for New York, which has lost three straight.

Florida scored twice in the opening period on goals by Reinhardt and Mackie Samoskevich for an early 2-0 lead.

Reinhardt, who has four goals in his three-game goal streak, opened the scoring by following up a rebound off a shot from defenseman Tobias Bjornfot.

Samoskevich made it 2-0 at 11:21 off the breakaway.

The Rangers cut into the Florida lead at 15:19 of the opening period when Robertson scored off a shot from the point.

Perreault was struck by a rebound off a shot from defenseman Adam Fox with 2:40 remaining in the second period, tying the score at 2.

Quick had 14 saves in the loss.

Up next

Rangers: At Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Panthers: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

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