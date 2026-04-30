Reds take on the Rockies with series tied 1-1

Colorado Rockies (14-17, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-11, first in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:40…

Colorado Rockies (14-17, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-11, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 5.97 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (0-2, 6.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -173, Rockies +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati is 19-11 overall and 9-8 at home. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .383.

Colorado is 14-17 overall and 7-11 in road games. The Rockies have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt McLain has six doubles and two home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 13 for 42 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

T.J. Rumfield has six doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 13 for 41 with five doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .261 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 6-4, .298 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: day-to-day (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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