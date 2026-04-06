Reds bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Marlins

Cincinnati Reds (6-3) vs. Miami Marlins (6-3) Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (0-1, 11.57 ERA,…

Cincinnati Reds (6-3) vs. Miami Marlins (6-3)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (0-1, 11.57 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, three strikeouts); Marlins: Janson Junk (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -127, Reds +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami went 79-83 overall and 38-43 in home games last season. The Marlins pitching staff averaged 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.9 runs per game in the 2025 season.

Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 38-43 on the road last season. The Reds slugged .391 with a .706 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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