DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for MLB, NBA Playoffs, NHL Games This Weekend

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Dive into a fun night of NBA playoff games with a bonus in hand when you redeem this DraftKings promo code offer. Use this opportunity to set up your new account and take home a $100 bonus, which can be used on the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season games today.







Create a new account and and place a $5 wager on either one of the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport and market, and receive $100 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $100 NBA Bonus

Getting started with the latest DraftKings welcome offer is incredibly straightforward for new players ready to dive into the NBA Postseason action. Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Lakers or the Houston Rockets tonight, you can activate this lucrative promotion in minutes.

Here is a quick breakdown of the current offer details:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 1st, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies, and eligible new DraftKings customers have a tremendous opportunity to find an edge during the 2025 NBA Postseason with this latest promotional offer. To qualify, you simply need to place a $5 wager on any market with consensus odds of -500 or longer. Whether you choose to back the Los Angeles Lakers or the Houston Rockets in their upcoming clash, or you want to hunt for a longshot elsewhere on the playoff slate, you will be eligible for a massive reward.

Once you place your initial wager for $5, DraftKings will reward your account with $100 in bonus bets. Keep an eye on the calendar once they hit your account, as these bonus bets will expire after 7 days.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Bonus Tonight

While we always keep a close watch on shifting futures prices, tonight’s immediate value lies in the individual matchups. Here is the complete rundown of today’s NBA odds, featuring the current spread and over/under totals courtesy of DraftKings:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors: CLE -4.5 / TOR +4.5 | Total: O/U 220.5

CLE -4.5 / TOR +4.5 | Total: O/U 220.5 Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic: DET -3.5 / ORL +3.5 | Total: O/U 211.5

DET -3.5 / ORL +3.5 | Total: O/U 211.5 Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets: HOU -3.5 / LAL +3.5 | Total: O/U 206.5

The market points to a tightly contested battle tonight, with the Rockets favored by just 3.5 points and a relatively low total of 206.5. We’ve seen time and time again that elite defenses can dictate the pace. The Lakers currently average 101.8 points per game on offense in this series. For Los Angeles, LeBron James continues to act as the on-court offensive coordinator, averaging 22.2 points and 8.4 assists. Houston counters with a dominant interior presence from Alperen Sengun, who is averaging 21.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game against the Lakers in the first round series.

Detroit enters as a 3.5-point road favorite in a game featuring phenomenal individual star power. Cade Cunningham has been an absolute force for the Pistons this postseason, pouring in a massive 32.6 points while dishing out 7.0 assists per game. On the other side, Paolo Banchero carries the load for the Magic with 25.8 points and 8.8 boards. Bettors eyeing the total (211.5) will want to consider Orlando’s defensive rigidity; the Magic are currently holding opponents to just 101.6 points per game, making them one of the toughest defensive assignments on the slate.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome bonus ahead of the 2025 NBA Postseason is a seamless process. The best part? There is no manual DraftKings promo code necessary to enter during signup to take advantage of the promotion.

To get your account set up and ready for tip-off, simply follow these steps:

Create an Account: Begin by registering a new user profile on the platform. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make an initial deposit of at least $5 using one of the many secure payment methods available. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. You can place this qualifying bet on the scheduled May 1 matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets (9:30 PM ET), or any other eligible game on the board.

After locking in your bet, sit back and let the underlying analytics do the work. Place this initial $5 wager, and your account will be rewarded with $100 in bonus bets to keep your postseason bankroll rolling.