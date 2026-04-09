Reds bring 2-1 series lead over Marlins into game 4

Cincinnati Reds (8-4, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (7-5, second in the NL East) Miami; Thursday, 12:10…

Cincinnati Reds (8-4, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (7-5, second in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Rhett Lowder (1-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -129, Reds +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins leading the series 2-1.

Miami is 6-3 at home and 7-5 overall. The Marlins have a 6-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has gone 5-1 in road games and 8-4 overall. The Reds are 5-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has a double, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Liam Hicks is 9 for 29 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Sal Stewart has four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 9 for 39 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Reds: 7-3, .213 batting average, 3.00 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Marlins: Otto Lopez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (back), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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