Red Sox’s Caleb Durbin gets booed, snaps season-opening hitless streak in Boston home opener

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Durbin experienced something in his first game at Fenway Park as a member of the Boston…

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Durbin experienced something in his first game at Fenway Park as a member of the Boston Red Sox that few others have before him.

He was booed and cheered in the same afternoon.

Durbin, who entered the day 0 for 18 from the plate during the Red Sox’s first six games, was showered with boos when he was introduced prior to Boston’s home opener against San Diego on Friday. He then got similar treatment after grounding out via a dribbler in front of home plate during his first at-bat in the second inning.

But all was forgiven two innings later when he snapped his hitless streak with an RBI single that put Boston in front 2-0 and helped it snap a five-game losing streak with Friday’s 5-2 victory. It ended Durbin’s overall hitless streak of 34 plate appearances, which dated to Sept. 22, 2025, when he was still with Milwaukee.

“Obviously it felt good. … Just good to come through for the guys,” Durbin said. “Obviously getting the first one over with was good, too.”

Aside from the lack of offense, Durbin’s struggles to start the season have been scrutinized even more given what happened to his immediate predecessors at third base. All-Star Rafael Devers was traded to San Francisco last June after his relationship with the team began to deteriorate when Boston signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman during spring training and asked Devers to move to DH. Bregman then signed with the Chicago Cubs in the offseason.

Enter the 26-year-old Durbin, who has looked little like the player who had 11 home runs and 56 RBIs as a rookie in 136 games with Milwaukee in 2025.

But through his slow start, he said he has tried to stay locked in.

“I’m here to help the team win,” Durbin said. “Regardless of who was here before I’m just trying to play good third base and defense is super important to me. That’s got to be locked down more than anything.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he has been encouraged with how Durbin has remained solid defensively while working out his batting issues.

“I love the fact that he’s playing third base the way he is,” Cora said. “That’s very important for us.”

Durbin said he’ll continue to try to endear himself to Boston’s fans, even if he gets more boos.

“That’s Boston, right? You want fans that are poured into it, though,” he said. “When it’s not going good, when it’s bad, you’re beating yourself up more than anything. So, definitely don’t take it personally. It’s honestly a good thing because you want the fans to be on you and that’s what makes Boston special.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.