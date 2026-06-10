Padres play the Reds after Tatis’ 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (32-34, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (34-32, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Cincinnati Reds (32-34, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (34-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (2-6, 5.89 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (4-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -135, Padres +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Cincinnati Reds after Fernando Tatis Jr. had four hits on Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to the Reds.

San Diego is 18-19 in home games and 34-32 overall. The Padres are 13-26 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 16-18 record on the road and a 32-34 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis leads the Padres with a .278 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 26 walks and 19 RBIs. Jackson Merrill is 8 for 39 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .205 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Miguel Andujar: day-to-day (hamstring), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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