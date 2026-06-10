Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs meet in game 2 of series

Chicago Cubs (34-33, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-42, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday, 8:40…

Chicago Cubs (34-33, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-42, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (2-8, 8.01 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -168, Rockies +141; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Colorado has a 25-42 record overall and a 13-19 record in home games. The Rockies have gone 14-31 in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago has a 14-18 record on the road and a 34-33 record overall. The Cubs have gone 27-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 18 home runs while slugging .526. Jake McCarthy is 14 for 44 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has four home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBIs while hitting .247 for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 17 for 43 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .282 batting average, 7.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Freeman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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