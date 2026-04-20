Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray leaves game against Tigers because of hamstring tightness

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox starter Sonny Gray left because of right hamstring tightness in the third inning of Monday’s…

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox starter Sonny Gray left because of right hamstring tightness in the third inning of Monday’s Patriots’ Day game against the Detroit Tigers.

Gray had just walked Gleyber Torres when he started bending down, stretching and bending his right leg. Pitching coach Andrew Bailey and catcher Carlos Narváez came out to visit.

Shortly after, manager Alex Cora and a trainer came out. Gray took a few warmup throws and, after a brief conversation, he walked off the field.

“Sonny is going to get an MRI (Tuesday),” Cora said after Boston’s 8-6 victory. “We don’t think it’s serious.”

Gray knew he wouldn’t be able to continue after testing the leg.

“I threw that last 3-2 pitch and I felt just like a grab to my right hamstring, something I’ve felt before,” he said. “I kind of knew what it was. I knew that I needed to at least throw a warmup pitch before I would feel comfortable continuing. … I threw a warmup pitch, same feeling, not a grab, more of like a tightness after that.”

He said he’s had right hamstring issues in 2022 and ’24.

“I’ve dealt with it for a while. Just managed it,” he said. “It just happens every now and then. It’s just something that I’m always having to monitor since the first time it happened.”

Gray was replaced by left-hander Danny Coulombe. The Red Sox used seven relievers.

“In games like that, everybody has to be a part of it and contribute,” Cora said. “Today was like perfect.”

The 36-year-old Gray entered the day 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA. He was acquired in a trade from St. Louis in November.

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