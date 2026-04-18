Rays-Pirates start time moved up due to threat of inclement weather in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The start of Saturday’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Pirates has been moved up a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The start of Saturday’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Pirates has been moved up a half-hour to 3:35 p.m. because of the threat of inclement weather in the Pittsburgh area.

The Pirates won the opener of the three-game series 5-1 on Friday. Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 1.13 ERA) is starting Saturday for the Rays against 2025 NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes (3-1, 4.00).

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