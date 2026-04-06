Rays are victorious in return to Tropicana Field after Hurricane Milton tore off the roof in 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — With cowbells ringing in the stands, Bryan Baker was fired up after striking out Pete…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — With cowbells ringing in the stands, Bryan Baker was fired up after striking out Pete Crow-Armstrong to give the Tampa Bay Rays a triumphant return to Tropicana Field.

Back home for the first time in 561 days after Hurricane Milton shredded the roof and caused extensive damage throughout the stadium, the Rays beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Monday in front of a sellout crowd of 25,114.

“It felt pretty good to say the least,” Baker said of his reaction to the final pitch. “I think that was an encapsulation of how everybody felt getting back in this building and playing in front of these fans. To get out there and seal the deal for the boys was really fun.”

It cost nearly $60 million to replace the titled roof and rebuild the Trop after a hurricane swept through downtown St. Petersburg on Oct. 9, 2024.

High wind ripped sections of the original roof, allowing rain to fall into the stadium bowl for months. Water caused mold and damage to electrical, sound and broadcast systems.

The new roof was installed last August while the Rays played their 2025 season across the bay in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field — the spring training home of the New York Yankees.

The final panel was put in place Nov. 21. Luxury suites and the stadium video board also were upgraded. Players enjoyed playing on the new artificial turf and welcomed upgrades that include new clubhouse carpet and lockers.

“It was an important day for Rays baseball and unique for what we’ve gone through,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Very well done.”

The Rays don’t often draw well but it was the 20th consecutive sellout for a home opener, excluding the 2020 season when fans weren’t allowed to attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was great. Shout out to the city of St. Pete and the fans for showing up for us after everything they’ve been through,” said Chandler Simpson, who had two hits and two stolen bases.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg mayor Kenneth Welch threw out the first pitches, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also was in attendance.

It was the first home win for the team’s new owners. A group led by Florida-based real estate developer Patrick Zalupski purchased the Rays for $1.7 billion last year. Zalupski and top executives Ken Babby and Bill Cosgrove are pursuing a new ballpark that would be built in Tampa, in the shadows of the Yankees’ spring training complex and across the street from Raymond James Stadium, home to the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Rays are under lease to play at the Trop through at least the 2028 season.

“The fans’ support was amazing,” said Junior Caminero, who hit one of three home runs for Tampa Bay. “It was exciting to be back at Tropicana.”

The Rays debuted the newly renovated “Cownose Clubhouse,” home to the seven cownose stingrays from The Florida Aquarium who weathered Hurricane Milton. After the storm, the stingrays returned to The Florida Aquarium. In January, they were at TECO’s Manatee Viewing Center at Apollo Beach, before making their return to their permanent home at Tropicana Field ahead of the opener.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.