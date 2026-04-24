Raptors’ Quickley to miss the rest of 1st-round series vs. Cavs after aggravating strained hamstring

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley aggravated his strained right hamstring while working his way back from the injury…

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley aggravated his strained right hamstring while working his way back from the injury and will not be available during Toronto’s first-round playoff series against Cleveland, the team said Friday.

Quickley averaged 16.4 points, a career-high 5.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 70 games in the regular season. He scored at least 20 points in 20 games and recorded eight double-doubles.

After missing several late-season games because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Quickley injured his hamstring in Toronto’s regular-season finale against Brooklyn.

Jamal Shead has started in Quickley’s place against the Cavaliers.

Toronto beat Cleveland 126-104 on Thursday, snapping a 12-game playoff losing streak against the Cavaliers and cutting the series deficit to 2-1.

Game 4 is Sunday afternoon in Toronto.

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