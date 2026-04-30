Raptors dealing with injuries to All-Stars Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram after Game 5 loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — On the heels of his team blowing a 12-point, second-half lead Wednesday night, Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic…

CLEVELAND (AP) — On the heels of his team blowing a 12-point, second-half lead Wednesday night, Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic has bigger problems as the Raptors look to stave off elimination.

All-Star guard Scottie Barnes was kneed in the quadriceps by Thomas Bryant during the first half of Game 5 of the Raptors’ first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes was also poked in the eye during the first half on a play underneath the basket.

Meanwhile, All-Star forward Brandon Ingram didn’t play the second half because of right heel inflammation. And reserve center Sandro Mamukelashvili did not play the final 12 minutes after appearing to tweak his knee on a 3-point attempt to end the third quarter.

With Barnes hobbled and Ingram sidelined, the Raptors missed their first 12 shots of the fourth quarter and fell to the Cavaliers 125-120.

“Obviously, it had some effect. I couldn’t play with that same pace that I was trying to play with,” Barnes said about the quad injury, which occurred on a drive to the basket.

Barnes — who had 17 points and 11 assists in Game 5 — is averaging 24 points and eight assists in the series. RJ Barrett is the Raptors’ leading scorer in the playoffs, averaging 24.4 points.

Ingram has been dealing with the heel injury for a couple of weeks. Raptors trainers tried to retape his foot during the second quarter before Ingram was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Ingram was 0 for 2 from the field and had one point, one rebound and two assists in 11 minutes. He is averaging 12 points in the series and was coming off a 23-point effort in the Raptors’ Game 4 victory on Sunday.

Ingram averaged 21.5 points while playing a career-high 77 games during the regular season.

“Obviously, we need him out on the floor. His playmaking ability and his defense and everything he brings,” Barnes said.

Point guard Immanuel Quickley hasn’t been available during the series due to a strained right hamstring

Barnes said he would play in Game 6 on Friday night as the Raptors look to stave off elimination, but Rajakovic took a more cautious view.

“Tomorrow, we’ll know more. It’s 48 hours until the next game. I’m hopeful we’re going to have guys available,” Rajakovic said.

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