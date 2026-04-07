Rangers say MRI shows no issue with deGrom’s knee after 2-time Cy Young winner says he’s fine

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers said Tuesday night an MRI on Jacob deGrom’s right knee showed no issues,…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers said Tuesday night an MRI on Jacob deGrom’s right knee showed no issues, a few hours after the two-time Cy Young Award winner indicated everything checked out OK after his most recent start.

DeGrom experienced some mild knee discomfort before he pitched Monday night against Seattle, and was limited to 78 pitches over five innings because the Rangers didn’t want to push the 37-year-old right-hander too hard. He allowed only one hit in his 250th career start, a first-inning homer to Cal Raleigh in the Rangers’ 2-1 win. He struck out six and walked one before leaving with the game tied 1-1.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said after a 3-2 victory over the Mariners on Tuesday night that deGrom’s MRI was clear. It wasn’t immediately known whether deGrom would take his next turn in the rotation.

Before Tuesday’s game, deGrom was moving around in the clubhouse and on the field with no apparent limp and without any protective gear on the knee. He indicated while chatting with reporters that he felt fine, after saying Monday that his knee was “a little tender, but I think we’ll be OK.”

DeGrom went 4 2/3 innings while throwing 78 pitches on March 31 at Baltimore in an 8-5 Rangers win in his only other outing this season. He was scheduled to make his first start three days before that at Philadelphia but was a late scratch because of neck stiffness.

He was voted the AL Comeback Player of the Year last season, going 12-8 with a 2.97 ERA, after returning late in the 2024 season from a second major reconstruction surgery on his pitching elbow.

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