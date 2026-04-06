Punjab and Kolkata rained out in Indian Premier League

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Punjab Kings reclaimed top position in the Indian Premier League after a rainout against Kolkata Knight…

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Punjab Kings reclaimed top position in the Indian Premier League after a rainout against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Unbeaten Punjab has five points after three games while Kolkata got its first point.

Kolkata reached 25-2 in 3.4 overs when the rain arrived at Eden Gardens. Punjab fast bowler Xavier Bartlett found the outside edges of Finn Allen and Cameron Green in the space of three balls in his first over.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals host Mumbai Indians.

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