Giants-Phillies postponed, setting up doubleheader on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A game between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed Wednesday due to a forecast…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A game between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed Wednesday due to a forecast of inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Thursday.

The first game will start at 12:30 p.m., followed by the second game at 5:35 p.m. The Phillies originally moved the start of Wednesday’s game up 30 minutes, to 6:10 p.m., because of the expected rain.

The Phillies (10-19) were set to play the second game under manager Don Mattingly, who took over for fired Rob Thomson on Tuesday when Philadelphia opened the three-game series with a 7-0 victory over the Giants (13-16).

Philadelphia had lost 11 of 12 contests prior to Tuesday’s win, including a 10-game losing streak over that stretch.

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