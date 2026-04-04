ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get 100% Deposit Bonus for Final Four Games

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College basketball fans excited for the Final Four on Saturday can get in on the action using the ProphetX promo code WTOP to redeem a bonus for these games. All new users who set up are able to receive a bonus up to $25 to get started for Illinois vs. UConn and Arizona vs. Michigan.



Create a new account using this promo code offer, which activates a 100% deposit match. Collect up to a $25 bonus to use for buying contracts, and dive into a fantastic Final Four from there. We have two awesome games ahead of us, and this is the perfect opportunity to set up your new account with success.

So, why should you use an exchange? Traditional sportsbook apps set the odds, meaning you are playing against the house. On the other hand, this sports exchange is a peer-to-peer model that creates a better chance of making a profit. All this information can be found on Prophet 101, along with understanding liquidity, matching statuses and how to get the best price.

Register with the ProphetX promo code WTOP. New users can score a $10 bonus for sports predictions.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $25 Final Four Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified April 4th, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

Use this opportunity to hit the ground running with your new account ahead of the two Final Four games on Saturday. This peer-to-peer sports prediction platform provides new players with a chance to set their own odds on the games. New players who take advantage of this ProphetX promo will have extra bonuses to use on the games.

There will be a value attached to every market that represents the liquidity. Plays up to that amount will be matched, while any excess will be placed in the market. You can even choose to combine several predictions to create a parlay.

From there, get a feel for the app, which is available via the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. Start making predictions on the NCAA Tournament from there.

How to Sign Up With the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week:

Use the links anywhere on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. This promo is only available for new users.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Make an initial purchase and trigger this 100% match for up to $25 in bonuses.

Make Final Four Predictions With ProphetX

We are down to four teams left in the NCAA Tournament, and the Final Four matchups on Saturday should be two awesome basketball games:

Illinois vs. UConn, 6:10 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Arizona, 8:50 p.m. ET

Michigan and Arizona are two of the four No. 1 seeds that made it to the Final Four, while Illinois was a 3-seed and UConn a 2-seed. UConn is fresh off a dramatic, improbable victory over the No. 1 seed Duke in the Elite 8, and will need to refocus against a fantastic Illinois team.