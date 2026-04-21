ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get 100% Bonus for Rockets-Lakers, NBA Playoffs

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The NBA playoffs are heating up, and all new users can get in on the action with the ProphetX promo code WTOP to redeem a bonus for the three NBA playoff games tonight. All new users who set up are able to receive a bonus up to $25 to get started for either one of the 76ers vs. Celtics, Blazers vs. Spurs and Rockets vs. Lakers.



Create a new account using this promo code offer, which activates a 100% deposit match. Collect up to a $25 bonus to use for buying contracts, and dive into the NBA playoffs from there. Everything heats up during the playoffs, and this is the perfect opportunity to set up your new account with success.

So, why should you use an exchange? Traditional sportsbook apps set the odds, meaning you are playing against the house. On the other hand, this sports exchange is a peer-to-peer model that creates a better chance of making a profit. All this information can be found on Prophet 101, along with understanding liquidity, matching statuses and how to get the best price.

Register with the ProphetX promo code WTOP. New users can score a $10 bonus for sports predictions.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $25 NBA Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified April 21st, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

Use this opportunity to hit the ground running with your new account ahead of the three NBA playoff games tonight. This peer-to-peer sports prediction platform provides new players with a chance to set their own odds on the games. New players who take advantage of this ProphetX promo will have extra bonuses to use on the games.

There will be a value attached to every market that represents the liquidity. Plays up to that amount will be matched, while any excess will be placed in the market. You can even choose to combine several predictions to create a parlay.

From there, get a feel for the app, which is available via the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. Start making predictions on the NBA playoffs.

NBA Playoff Predictions With ProphetX

As mentioned earlier, there are three games on the NBA schedule tonight:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

As of right now, the higher seeded teams (Celtics, Spurs and Lakers) are all up 1-0 in these best-of-7 series, with all three teams winning in relatively convincing fashion.

We will see if any of the underdogs are able to even up the series tonight, just like the Hawks and Timberwolves did last night. Get in all your predictions for these games and more using ProphetX.

How to Redeem the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week: