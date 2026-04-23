ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get 100% Bonus for Nuggets-Wolves, NBA Playoff Games

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All new users can redeem the ProphetX promo code WTOP in time for an awesome slate of NBA playoff games tonight, with three games to dive into. The night gets started at 7 p.m. between the Knicks and Hawks, and then we have Cavaliers vs. Raptors and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves rounding out the schedule. This ProphetX welcome offer enables all new users to claim a $25 bonus for these games and more.



Set up a new account to receive a 100% deposit match, allowing you to receive up to $25 in bonuses. From there, you can start buying contracts on any of the NBA playoff games tonight, or any other sport and market you are excited about, such as the MLB regular season or NHL playoffs.

ProphetX is an exchange, which means instead of playing against the house you are playing on a peer-to-peer model that creates a better chance of making a profit. Using ProphetX you get to set your own prices and lines and wait for a user to match that on the other side, meaning you can ensure that you always get the prices and lines you are comfortable with.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for 100% Deposit Match Offer

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified April 23rd, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

This is a fantastic welcome offer to receive bonuses with little stress, as you will receive a 100% deposit match up to $25 simply for creating a new account. This gives you a nice bonus to use ahead of the three NBA playoff games tonight.

There will be a value attached to every market that represents the liquidity. Plays up to that amount will be matched, while any excess will be placed in the market. You can even choose to combine several predictions to create a parlay.

From there, get a feel for the app, which is available via the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. Start making predictions on the NBA playoffs.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Steps to Sign Up for NBA Playoffs Bonus

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week:

Use the links anywhere on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. This promo is only available for new users.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Make an initial purchase and trigger this 100% match for up to $25 in bonuses.

Make Your NBA Playoff Predictions With ProphetX

As mentioned earlier, there are three games on the NBA schedule tonight:

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET

All three games tonight will be Game 3 of these first round NBA playoff series, with the Cavaliers as the only team that won both home games and are up 2-0. Both the Knicks and Nuggets lost Game 2, which means they head to enemy territory with a chance to be down in the series.

Dive into these high stakes games by signing up with ProphetX with a bonus in hand.