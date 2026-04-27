ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get 100% Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB, Stanley Cup Games

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Monday night features a ton to get into in the sports world, and signing up with the ProphetX promo code WTOP is the perfect place to get started.There are three NBA playoff games, three NHL playoff games and a fun slate of MLB games to check out for tonight. All new users who claim this offer are able to receive a bonus up to $25 to get your account started.



Create a new account with ProphetX to receive a 100% deposit match, which will provide up to $25 in bonuses. You can then use this bonus to buy contracts for any game you are excited about tonight, which spans any NBA playoff series between the Pistons/Magic, Thunder/Suns and Timberwolves/Nuggets, along with any NHL playoff and MLB regular season game you are excited about.

Part of the fun with playing on ProphetX is being able to get away from the traditional sportsbook, vs. the house type of market. Instead, this is a peer-to-peer exchange where you can set your own lines and prices, always ensuring that you are getting the types of odds that you are comfortable with.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified April 27th, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

This is the perfect opportunity to get your new account set up with a bonus in hand, giving you ammo to use for all your NBA playoff predictions. Once you sign up using the promo code WTOP, you will be able to secure a 100% deposit match up to $25.

Instead of playing against the house like a traditional sportsbook, you can use ProphetX to set your own odds to make sure you are only getting the prices you are comfortable with. Sometimes, that can be the different between winning or losing depending on what lines you are able to get.

How to Sign Up With the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week:

Use the links anywhere on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. This promo is only available for new users.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Make an initial purchase and trigger this 100% match for up to $25 in bonuses.

Use ProphetX for NBA Playoff Predictions Tonight

Here is a look at the current pricing for the three games tonight.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns: OKC -10.5 / PHX +10.5 | Total: 213.5

OKC -10.5 / PHX +10.5 | Total: 213.5 Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic: DET -3.5 / ORL +3.5 | Total: 212.5

DET -3.5 / ORL +3.5 | Total: 212.5 Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets: MIN +11.5 / DEN -11.5 | Total: 221.5

It might be a surprise to see the Nuggets 11.5 point favorites despite being down 3-1, but the Timberwolves are dealing with a ton of injuries to their rotation, and are heading back to Denver for this game. Donte Divincenzo is out for this playoffs (and much more) with a torn achilles, while Anthony Edwards will at least miss a couple weeks with a knee bruise.

So, despite having lost three straight games, the Nuggets are still alive and well in the series.