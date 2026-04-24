ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get 100% Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB, NHL Games

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Dive into an awesome Friday night in the sports world between the NBA and NHL playoffs and MLB regular season games with a fantastic welcome offer in hand by redeeming the ProphetX promo code WTOP. There are three NBA playoff games, three NHL playoff games (with all series tied at 1-1) and a full slate of MLB games to check out for tonight, and all new users who claim this offer are able to receive a bonus up to $25 to get your account started.



Create a new account with ProphetX to receive a 100% deposit match, which will provide up to $25 in bonuses. You can then use this bonus to buy contracts for any game you are excited about tonight, including three fun NBA playoff series between the Celtics vs. Sixers, Lakers vs. Rockets and Spurs vs. Blazers.

Part of the fun with playing on ProphetX is being able to get away from the traditional sportsbook, vs. the house type of market. Instead, this is a peer-to-peer exchange where you can set your own lines and prices, always ensuring that you are getting the types of odds that you are comfortable with.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $25 NBA Playoff Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified April 24th, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

Use this opportunity to hit the ground running with your new account ahead of the three NBA playoff games tonight. This peer-to-peer sports prediction platform provides new players with a chance to set their own odds on the games. New players who take advantage of this ProphetX promo will have extra bonuses to use on the games.

There will be a value attached to every market that represents the liquidity. Plays up to that amount will be matched, while any excess will be placed in the market. You can even choose to combine several predictions to create a parlay.

From there, get a feel for the app, which is available via the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. Start making predictions on the NBA playoffs.

How to Redeem the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week:

Use the links anywhere on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. This promo is only available for new users.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Make an initial purchase and trigger this 100% match for up to $25 in bonuses.

Use ProphetX for All NBA Playoff Predictions Tonight

The night gets started at 7 p.m. ET and goes all the way until late on the East Coast, with the full schedule listed below:

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Lakers are up 2-0 while both the Sixers and Blazers managed to even up the series with Game 2 victories. Use ProphetX to dive into these games tonight and more.