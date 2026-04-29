ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get 100% Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB (April 29)

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Dive into the NBA playoff slate Wednesday evening with a fantastic welcome offer in hand by unlocking the ProphetX promo code WTOP. There are four games tonight, and you can receive a $25 bonus for these games and more by setting up a new account with this promo code offer.







Create a new account using this promo code offer, which activates a 100% deposit match. Collect up to a $25 bonus to use for buying contracts, and dive into the NBA playoffs from there. Everything heats up during the playoffs, and this is the perfect opportunity to set up your new account with success.

Here is why you should use an exchange: Traditional sportsbook apps set the odds, meaning you are playing against the house. On the other hand, this sports exchange is a peer-to-peer model that creates a better chance of making a profit. All this information can be found on Prophet 101, along with understanding liquidity, matching statuses and how to get the best price.

So, redeem the ProphetX promo code WTOP to unlock a $10 bonus for the NBA playoffs today, featuring the Pistons vs. Magic, Raptors vs. Cavaliers and Rockets vs. Lakers.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs Tonight

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified April 29th, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

This is the perfect opportunity to get your new account set up with a bonus in hand, giving you ammo to use for all your NBA playoff predictions. Once you sign up using the promo code WTOP, you will be able to secure a 100% deposit match up to $25.

Instead of playing against the house like a traditional sportsbook, you can use ProphetX to set your own odds to make sure you are only getting the prices you are comfortable with. Sometimes, that can be the different between winning or losing depending on what lines you are able to get.

How to Sign Up With the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week:

Use the links anywhere on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. This promo is only available for new users.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Make an initial purchase and trigger this 100% match for up to $25 in bonuses.

NBA Playoff Preview, Odds Tonight

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL -4 (-115) / HOU +4 (-105) LAL -180 / HOU +152 O/U 208 Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -8.5 (-110) / TOR +8.5 (-110) CLE -385 / TOR +300 O/U 216.5 Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET -10 (-110) / ORL +10 (-110) DET -400 / ORL +310 O/U 211.5

When looking under the hood of tonight’s marquee clash between the Lakers and Rockets, Los Angeles looks superior in overall efficiency, boasting a series net rating of 2.4 over the Rockets.

However, we’ve seen time and time again that situational context matters. The Rockets absolutely dominate the glass, securing 52.5% of available rebounds, making Houston an intriguing underdog value play.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference matchup between Cleveland and Toronto is incredibly tight mathematically. The Cavaliers hold a slight edge in both Net Rate (0.3) and Total Rebound Percentage (50.5%). With the Cavaliers heading back home, it makes sense to have the large, 8.5-point spread in their favor.