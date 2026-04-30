ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get 100% Bonus for Knicks-Hawks Game 6, NBA Playoffs

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Dive into three high profile NBA playoff games tonight when you redeem the ProphetX promo code WTOP. All new users who set up are able to receive a bonus up to $25 to use on these games tonight between the Knicks/Hawks, Celtics/Sixers and Nuggets/Wolves. This is Game 6 for all three of these series, with the Knicks, Celtics and Wolves all one win away from moving on.



To get started, create a new account with this promo code offer to activate a 100% deposit match. This adds up to a $25 bonus which can be used for buying contracts on these three NBA playoff games tonight, or any other game you are excited about. ProphetX is an exchange, which comes with its own benefits, explained below.

So, why should you use an exchange? Traditional sportsbook apps set the odds, meaning you are playing against the house. On the other hand, this sports exchange is a peer-to-peer model that creates a better chance of making a profit. All this information can be found on Prophet 101, along with understanding liquidity, matching statuses and how to get the best price.

Register with the ProphetX promo code WTOP. New users can score a $10 bonus for sports predictions.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for NBA, Knicks vs. Hawks Bonus Tonight

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified April 30th, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

Get started ahead of the game with this bonus in hand once you set up your new account. This peer-to-peer sports prediction platform provides new players with a chance to set their own odds on the games. New players who take advantage of this ProphetX promo will have extra bonuses to use on the games.

There will be a value attached to every market that represents the liquidity. Plays up to that amount will be matched, while any excess will be placed in the market. You can even choose to combine several predictions to create a parlay.

NBA Playoff Predictions Tonight via ProphetX

Matchup DraftKings Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -2.5 (-112) / ATL +2.5 (-108) 213.5 (O -110 / U -110) Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -5.5 (-115) / PHI +5.5 (-105) 212.5 (O -110 / U -110) Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -5.5 (-115) / MIN +5.5 (-105) 224.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The Celtics have a chance to close out the series in Philadelphia tonight, but laying points on the road is always a risk. That said, the Celtics come into Philadelphia as 5.5-point favorites backed by a strong +7.2 net rating in this playoff series through five games. We’ve seen time and time again that defensive rebounding dominance—and Boston is grabbing an elite 78.4% of available defensive boards—is crucial for covering spreads by limiting second-chance points.

Out West, the Denver Nuggets look to keep their series alive against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nikola Jokić has been an absolute force this postseason, averaging 25.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game, and he gets plenty of help from Jamal Murray, who leads the team with 26.0 PPG. The Timberwolves will counter with a balanced attack featuring Ayo Dosunmu (21.8 PPG), who is taking on a higher workload due to the injury to Anthony Edwards.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Steps to Sign Up

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week: