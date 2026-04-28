ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get 100% Bonus for Blazers-Spurs, NBA Playoffs

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Tuesday features a fun night in the sports world across the NBA playoffs, Stanley Cup playoffs and MLB regular season games, and you can get in on all this action by unlocking the ProphetX promo code WTOP. All new users who set up are able to receive a bonus up to $25 to get your account started off on the right foot, and look into games tonight such as Game 5 between the Blazers and the Spurs.



Create a new account using this promo code offer, which activates a 100% deposit match. Collect up to a $25 bonus to use for buying contracts, and dive into the NBA playoffs from there. Everything heats up during the playoffs, and this is the perfect opportunity to set up your new account with success.

So, why should you use an exchange? Traditional sportsbook apps set the odds, meaning you are playing against the house. On the other hand, this sports exchange is a peer-to-peer model that creates a better chance of making a profit. All this information can be found on Prophet 101, along with understanding liquidity, matching statuses and how to get the best price.

Register with the ProphetX promo code WTOP. New users can score a $10 bonus for sports predictions.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for NBA, NHL, MLB Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified April 28th, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

Use this opportunity to hit the ground running with your new account ahead of the three NBA playoff games tonight. This peer-to-peer sports prediction platform provides new players with a chance to set their own odds on the games. New players who take advantage of this ProphetX promo will have extra bonuses to use on the games.

There will be a value attached to every market that represents the liquidity. Plays up to that amount will be matched, while any excess will be placed in the market. You can even choose to combine several predictions to create a parlay.

NBA Predictions Tonight via ProphetX

Here is a look at the three games tonight, and what the current lines are being priced at.

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics Moneyline: PHI +425 | BOS -588 Spread: PHI +11.5 (-110) | BOS -11.5 (-110) Total: O/U 213.5

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks Moneyline: ATL +225 | NYK -278 Spread: ATL +6.5 (-110) | NYK -6.5 (-110) Total: O/U 213.5

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs Moneyline: POR +475 | SAS -667 Spread: POR +12.5 (-110) | SAS -12.5 (-110) Total: O/U 214.5



Of course, part of the benefit of playing on ProphetX is being able to request your own lines and odds, making it so you could possibly see even more advantageous prices depending on what you are looking for tonight.

How to Redeem the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week: