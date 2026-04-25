ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim 100% Bonus for NBA Playoffs This Week

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Dive into the NBA playoff slate Saturday with a fantastic welcome offer in hand by redeeming the ProphetX promo code WTOP. There are four games tonight, and you can receive a $25 bonus for these games and more by setting up a new account with this promo code offer.







Create a new account using this promo code offer, which activates a 100% deposit match. Collect up to a $25 bonus to use for buying contracts, and dive into the NBA playoffs from there. Everything heats up during the playoffs, and this is the perfect opportunity to set up your new account with success.

Here is why you should use an exchange: Traditional sportsbook apps set the odds, meaning you are playing against the house. On the other hand, this sports exchange is a peer-to-peer model that creates a better chance of making a profit. All this information can be found on Prophet 101, along with understanding liquidity, matching statuses and how to get the best price.

So, redeem the ProphetX promo code WTOP to unlock a $10 bonus for the NBA playoffs today, featuring the Pistons vs. Magic, Thunder vs. Suns, Knicks vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified April 25th, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

This is the perfect opportunity to get your new account set up with a bonus in hand, giving you ammo to use for all your NBA playoff predictions. Once you sign up using the promo code WTOP, you will be able to secure a 100% deposit match up to $25.

Instead of playing against the house like a traditional sportsbook, you can use ProphetX to set your own odds to make sure you are only getting the prices you are comfortable with. Sometimes, that can be the different between winning or losing depending on what lines you are able to get.

NBA Playoff Predictions via ProphetX

With four games on tap for today, here is the current schedule and how the odds shake out via ProphetX

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic: Detroit -2.5 | O/U 213.5

Detroit -2.5 | O/U 213.5 Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns: Oklahoma City -9.5 | O/U 214.5

Oklahoma City -9.5 | O/U 214.5 New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks: New York -1.5 | O/U 214.5

New York -1.5 | O/U 214.5 Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves: Denver -1.5 | O/U 229.5

It’s interesting to look at the lines and see that all four road teams are favored to win, especially considering the Nuggets and Knicks are both down 2-1. The NBA playoffs are always full of drama, and the Saturday slate is no different.

How to Sign Up With the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week: