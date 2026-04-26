ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim 100% Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The weekend ends with a fun, four game NBA playoff slate, and you can claim a fantsatic bonus for these games by signing up with the ProphetX promo code WTOP. All new users who set up are able to receive a bonus up to $25 to get started for all four games today between the Cavaliers-Raptors, Spurs-Blazers, Celtics-Sixers and Lakers-Rockets.



Create a new account using this promo code offer, which activates a 100% deposit match. Collect up to a $25 bonus to use for buying contracts, and dive into the NBA playoffs from there. Everything heats up during the playoffs, and this is the perfect opportunity to set up your new account with success.

So, why should you use an exchange? Traditional sportsbook apps set the odds, meaning you are playing against the house. On the other hand, this sports exchange is a peer-to-peer model that creates a better chance of making a profit. All this information can be found on Prophet 101, along with understanding liquidity, matching statuses and how to get the best price.

Register with the ProphetX promo code WTOP. New users can score a $10 bonus for sports predictions.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified April 26th, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

Use this opportunity to hit the ground running with your new account ahead of the three NBA playoff games tonight. This peer-to-peer sports prediction platform provides new players with a chance to set their own odds on the games. New players who take advantage of this ProphetX promo will have extra bonuses to use on the games.

There will be a value attached to every market that represents the liquidity. Plays up to that amount will be matched, while any excess will be placed in the market. You can even choose to combine several predictions to create a parlay.

From there, get a feel for the app, which is available via the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. Start making predictions on the NBA playoffs.

How to Redeem the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week:

Use the links anywhere on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. This promo is only available for new users.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Make an initial purchase and trigger this 100% match for up to $25 in bonuses.

Use ProphetX for NBA Playoff Predictions Sunday

As mentioned above, there are four BA playoff games to check out Sunday. Use ProphetX to request your own lines and odds for these games, looking to get only the prices that you are most comfortable with.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors, 1 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Of these games listed above, three of the four series are 2-1, with only the Lakers up 3-0, and every away team is currently leading the series. So, if the home teams manage to secure victories on Sunday, we could have a bunch of long series on our hands, which is always fun in the playoffs.