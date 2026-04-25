PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups for NBA Playoffs + MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to step up your daily fantasy strategy this postseason, there is nothing better than capitalizing on a fresh promotion. As the NBA playoffs heat up on Saturday, eligible new users can claim an exclusive welcome offer. By signing up here and punching in the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, first-time players can take advantage of a lucrative deal: simply play $5 to get $50 in lineups.

This new-user offer is the perfect way to build your daily fantasy bankroll. We can use it to build lineups for tonight’s Hawks versus Knicks game, any other NBA matchup today, or the rest of the weekend’s slate. Let’s dig in and see how we can turn this into a nice pay day.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Postseason

Here is a quick breakdown of the current new-user promotion:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified April 25, 2026

Here is the game plan for using the latest PrizePicks promo code to boost our bankrolls during the NBA postseason. The mechanics are beautifully simple: just sign up and play $5. I am looking right at the highly anticipated national broadcast of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks for my first play. Regardless of how your initial lineup performs, the platform automatically drops $50 in lineups into your account to use on the rest of the daily NBA slate.

Keep in mind, this specific promotion is strictly for new PrizePicks customers. To lock in your $50 in lineups, you just need to meet your local jurisdiction’s age requirements and physically sit inside a participating state. Once you check those boxes, we are all set to start handicapping the board and submitting our projections.

NBA Projections for Saturday

With multiple high-profile matchups on the board, maximizing our promo funds means identifying the best player projections. I always look for soft spots in the defense to build my lineups. Remember, the averages below are pulled directly from the previous playoff games in each series, giving us a true read on recent postseason form:

Player Opponent PPG (Previous Playoff Games) Points Projection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Phoenix Suns 31.0 31.5 Nikola Jokić Minnesota Timberwolves 25.3 29.5 Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 33.0 28.5 Anthony Edwards Denver Nuggets 23.0 27.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 27.7 26.5

If you want a real chance at a solid payout, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in a prime spot. He is averaging 31.0 points per game for the Thunder against a highly vulnerable Phoenix Suns defense dragging a staggering league-worst -27.7 Net Rating.

Cade Cunningham presents another fascinating angle to key in our lineups. He is putting up an elite 33.0 points per playoff game for the Detroit Pistons, comfortably clearing his 28.5 morning line projection on average.

On the flip side, we have to handicap Nikola Jokić carefully against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota boasts a stout 5.4 Net Rating, and while Jokić averages 25.3 points in these playoffs, his consensus line of 29.5 demands an elevated performance.

Finally, I am definitely eyeing Jalen Brunson tonight. He is looking to exploit an Atlanta Hawks defense (-0.9 Net Rating) at State Farm Arena.

How to Sign Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to get down to brass tacks? Activating your $50 in lineups is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to successfully lock in your offer before tip-off:

Create an Account: Register a new account here on the PrizePicks platform using your standard personal information. You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to secure the offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is active, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of their secure payment methods. Submit Your Projections: Build and play a $5 lineup using tonight’s NBA slate or any other available market.

As soon as you lock in that $5 lineup, your $50 in additional lineups will automatically activate.

Please note: This offer is strictly for new users. You must meet the standard age and region requirements to legally participate and claim this promotion.