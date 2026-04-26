PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Sunday NBA Playoff Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s nothing better than a nice pay day during the NBA playoffs. As the Boston Celtics gear up to face the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4, we have a real chance to build our bankrolls. If you’re tired of sitting on the sidelines, new users can sign up here using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP ahead of tip-off.

I always tell my readers to capitalize on the best promotions, and right now, by signing up and playing a simple $5 lineup on this highly anticipated postseason matchup, new players will receive $50 in lineups. While this Celtics-76ers clash is a prime spot to dive in, this flexible welcome offer can be used for any NBA matchup happening today or scheduled throughout the week. Just remember, this promotion is strictly for new users, making it the perfect time for first-time players to get in on the daily fantasy action.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Postseason Lineups

When the Celtics and 76ers square off for this critical postseason clash, new players have the perfect opportunity to lock in some extra value. Securing your welcome offer is fast and straightforward, giving you more time to focus on your strategy.

Below is a quick overview of everything you need to know to claim your $50 in lineups before tip-off:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified April 26, 2026

This introductory offer is designed to give first-time players an immediate boost. By simply applying the PrizePicks promo code WTOP and submitting a $5 lineup on the Celtics vs. 76ers game—or any other matchup on the NBA schedule—you will receive $50 in lineups, no matter how your initial play performs. Just be sure to review the regional age requirements listed above before registering your new account.

Unlocking the latest PrizePicks welcome offer is a seamless way for basketball fans to get skin in the game during the NBA postseason. You can create lineups on a variety of stats, like points, rebounds and three pointers.

Using $50 in Lineups for Sunday’s Games

If you are looking to build out your card for tonight’s games, I’m sharing my personal notes to help you find the best value. To give you an edge, keep in mind that the stats below are from the previous playoff games in each series. Here is a breakdown of the highest projected scorers across the slate:

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Projection Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 20.0 27.5 Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 29.0 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 27.0 26.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 25.7 26.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 25.3 23.5

When handicapping tonight’s slate, a few massive names immediately jump off the page. Victor Wembanyama leads all players with a lofty 27.5 points projection against the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite carrying a day-to-day designation due to a concussion, the market clearly respects his ceiling. He’s averaging 20.0 PPG in his previous playoff games in this series, meaning he will need a high-volume offensive night to clear this number.

The showdown between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers features two elite scorers in Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey, both sitting at a 26.5 projection. Brown has been phenomenal, leading his squad with 29.0 PPG based on his previous playoff games in this series.

He draws an excellent matchup against a struggling Sixers defense holding a -9.4 net rating. Conversely, Maxey (27.0 PPG) faces a much stiffer test against Boston’s top-tier unit, which boasts a +9.4 net rating. Fading Maxey might be the savvy play here.

Finally, LeBron James remains a focal point as the Lakers take on the Houston Rockets. Averaging 25.3 points per game in his recent series action, his projection rests at a very attainable 23.5.

Steps for Using the PrizePicks Promo Code

Claiming your offer is a simple process. To take advantage of this promotion, you will need to use the PrizePicks promo code WTOP during sign-up. I’m walking you through exactly how to unlock your $50 in lineups:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account here on PrizePicks by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Submit a $5 lineup on any available NBA postseason matchup, such as the upcoming Celtics vs. 76ers game.

Once you complete these steps, you will activate your $50 in lineups. The best part of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer.

Please note: This offer is strictly for new users. You must meet the standard age and region requirements to legally participate and claim this promotion.